Lee Corso has been many issues — a university soccer coach, Burt Reynolds’ faculty roommate and America’s favourite faculty soccer lovin’ loopy grandfather on ESPN’s Faculty GameDay, the place he makes his “headgear picks” every week on location throughout Faculty Soccer Saturday.

We’re monitoring all of Corso’s 2024 season picks proper right here.

Under, we have additionally included a historical past of all of Corso’s picks from 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

RELATED: How correct are Lee Corso’s picks? Meet the person who tracks them

Atone for Corso’s 2024 picks:

Week 1: No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M

Corso picked the Irish to prime the Aggies.

Corso introduced out his leprechaun outfit for his recreation decide in Faculty Station ☘️ pic.twitter.com/o0nMLU6KCd — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2024

See all of Corso’s 2023 picks beneath:

Faculty Soccer Playoff nationwide title recreation: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington

Corso went with the Wolverines to win their first title within the CFP period.

“I’ve nice respect for Washington, however I am selecting Michigan.” CORSO IS TAKING MICHIGAN TO WIN THE #NationalChampionship#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/WQDLlKVQjP — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 9, 2024

Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinal: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (Rose Bowl)

Corso picked No. 1 Michigan to beat No. 4 Alabama.

“That is probably the most controversial decide I’ve ever made.” Coach picks the maize and blue to advance to the nationwide championship recreation 🌹 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/8cEKV8c9E4 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2024

Week 15: Military vs. Navy

Corso picked Navy to beat Military.

Week 14: SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama

Corso picked Georgia to beat Alabama in Atlanta.

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Corso picked Ohio State to knock off the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Week 12: Appalachian State vs. James Madison

Corso picked the Duke Canine to maintain issues rolling and beat the Mountaineers.

Faculty GameDay | Twitter



Week 11: Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Corso picked Georgia to beat Ole Miss between the hedges.

Coach wasn’t going to choose in opposition to Georgia two weeks in a row, he is going with the Dawgs in the present day 🐶#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/TwFM0mnA4X — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2023

Week 10: Alabama vs. LSU

Corso picked Alabama to beat the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Coach picked in opposition to the Crimson Tide earlier this 12 months, however he wasn’t gonna do it once more. He is taking Alabama to beat LSU 🐘#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Cqou0j1Gwj — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 4, 2023

Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Corso picked Ohio State to beat the Nittany Lions.

It has been 27 years since Coach Corso placed on Brutus’ headgear for the primary time and nothing has modified 🙌#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/phBWAgBPMH — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2023

Week 7: Washington vs. Oregon

Corso picked Washington to beat the Geese at Husky Stadium.

It is strictly enterprise for Coach 😤 He is rolling with Washington! pic.twitter.com/meyS8kdh43 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2023

Week 6: Texas vs. Oklahoma

Corso picked Texas to beat the Sooners in Dallas.

“Lee is aware of higher than that.” 😭@bakermayfield wasn’t feeling Coach’s decide of the Longhorns 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kgBO8zaeMx — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 7, 2023

Week 5: Duke vs. Notre Dame

Masking a Notre Dame recreation for the second week in a row, this time Corso picked the Irish.

Week 4: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Corso picked the visiting Buckeyes in an enormous top-10 recreation.

You already know Corso wasn’t going to choose in opposition to Brutus‼️ pic.twitter.com/A2IVlquElt — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 23, 2023

Week 3: Colorado vs. Colorado State

For his four-hundredth headgear decide, Corso picked Colorado.

Corso takes @CUBuffsFootball as his four-hundredth profession headgear decide 🦬 pic.twitter.com/AEuw72ye7f — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

Week 2: Alabama vs. Texas

Corso picked the Longhorns to win at Alabama.

Coach had ’em fooled within the first half, however he is going with the Longhorns‼️ pic.twitter.com/7Z9awiG5ss — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 9, 2023

Week 1: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Within the first journey of the 2023 season, Corso went with the Tar Heels.

CORSO IS PICKING THE TAR HEELS WITH HIS FIRST PICK OF THE SEASON‼️ pic.twitter.com/UfYAkXP9m1 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023

See all of Corso’s 2022 picks beneath:

Nationwide Championship: Georgia vs. TCU

Lee Corso picked the Horned Frogs to prime Georgia for the CFP nationwide title.

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah

On the primary Faculty GameDay of 2023, Lee Corso picked Pac-12 champion Utah to knock off Penn State.

Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinal: Georgia vs. Ohio State (Peach Bowl)

On New 12 months’s Eve, Lee Corso picked the Ohio State Buckeyes to upset the defending nationwide champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Coach is rockin’ with @OhioStateFB to take down the defending nationwide champs‼️ 😤 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/UtF8QDGZAO — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2022

Week 14: TCU vs. Kansas State (Huge 12 Championship)

On Championship Saturday in Arlington, Texas for the Huge 12 Championship, Corso picked Kansas State handy TCU its first lack of the season.

TCU could also be undefeated this 12 months … BUT COACH IS PICKING KANSAS STATE! pic.twitter.com/5zbLL0qsEh — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 3, 2022

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Corso picks Brutus and the Ohio State Buckeyes to overcome Michigan.

No manner Coach was selecting in opposition to @Brutus_Buckeye‼️ pic.twitter.com/3fUnqfwkPf — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 26, 2022

Week 12: Montana vs. Montana State

Corso returned to the present and picked Montana State, donning the Bobcat head in frigid circumstances.

Coach loves Bozeman and he is going with the Bobcats! pic.twitter.com/U93vzbLCHu — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 19, 2022

Week 11: TCU vs. Texas

Corso missed Week 11’s episode of Faculty GameDay and didn’t make a decide.

Week 10: Tennessee vs. Georgia

Corso additionally missed Week 10 as a result of well being points.

Week 8: UCLA vs. Oregon

Corso believes within the Geese, selecting Oregon to beat UCLA.

You already know Coach wasn’t selecting in opposition to the Geese 🦆 pic.twitter.com/6gigGVYHoq — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 22, 2022

Week 7: Tennessee vs. Alabama

Corso returned to the present this week and picked the Volunteers to take down Alabama

Coach is again and he is selecting the Vols to beat Alabama! pic.twitter.com/MWH8bT2uGk — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2022

Week 6: Kansas vs. TCU

Corso didn’t seem on Faculty GameDay this Saturday, one week after waking up feeling sick.

Week 5: Clemson vs. NC State

Corso awakened feeling sick forward of Week 5’s episode of Faculty GameDay. He didn’t participate within the present.

Lee Corso awakened feeling beneath the climate, however is feeling a lot better now. Pondering of you, Coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kc2mOxAVJU — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022

Week 4: Tennessee vs. Florida

In Week 4, Corso picked the house Volunteers to choose up an SEC win in opposition to rival Florida.

Coach could reside in Florida, however that is not stopping him from selecting Tennessee to beat the Gators‼️ pic.twitter.com/3gWBtJIeAB — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 24, 2022

Week 3: Appalachian State vs. Troy

In Week 3, the primary Faculty GameDay to happen in Boone, North Carolina, Corso picked the house workforce, App State, to win.

You already know Coach was rockin’ with Yosef and the Mountaineers in our first go to to App State 😤 pic.twitter.com/PeR6Ac9mjp — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2022

Week 2: Alabama vs. Texas

For Saturday’s marquee recreation with the top-ranked Crimson Tide visiting Texas, Corso picked Alabama to come back out on prime.

COACH IS ROCKING WITH BAMA 🐘 pic.twitter.com/JdzZPgn1hq — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 10, 2022

Week 1: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

GameDay made it again to Columbus for Ohio State’s residence recreation in opposition to Notre Dame within the groups’ first common season assembly since 1996. Corso picked the Buckeyes to beat the Irish.

Coach’s first headgear decide of the 12 months is in: IT’S BRUTUS 🌰 pic.twitter.com/MhrXAqOPjW — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2022

See all of Corso’s 2021 picks beneath:

Week 15: Military vs. Navy

GameDay returned to the Military-Navy recreation this 12 months, with this 12 months’s recreation in New Jersey. Lee Corso picked Navy to upset Military.

By no means a doubt! Coach goes with Navy 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Be0MKBmcBP — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 11, 2021

Week 14: Georgia vs. Alabama

For the primary time in 2021, Lee Corso has dawned the top of Alabama’s Huge Al. He picked the Crimson Tide to upset No. 1 Georgia within the 2021 SEC Championship.

“Zac, how’d you want that music?” Corso trolled @zacbrownband with “Candy Dwelling Alabama” and picked the Tide to win the SEC title recreation 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM6e3bsonR — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2021

Week 13: Michigan vs. Ohio State

For the second straight week, Corso reached for the Brutus the Buckeye head. He picked Ohio State to beat Michigan for the ninth straight assembly.

They’re taking part in within the Huge Home, however Coach remains to be selecting the Buckeyes‼️ pic.twitter.com/OdFtruvXTr — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 27, 2021

Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

In an enormous Huge Ten East matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State, Corso picked the Buckeyes to come back out on prime.

“When unsure, love conquers all.” 😂 Corso goes with Brutus and @OhioStateFB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cB7v1c72ZV — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 20, 2021

Week 11: Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

No. 11 Texas A&M travels to Mississippi to tackle No. 15 Ole Miss for an enormous SEC matchup. Faculty GameDay posted up there and Corso chosen Ole Miss. To nobody’s shock, celeb picker and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin picked his squad to win.

Coach Corso goes with the Rebels in opposition to Texas A&M ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UjJOwFZQE9 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2021

Week 10: Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

Faculty Gameday headed to Cincinnati this weekend, main the massive decide to be between Tulsa and Cincinnati. Corso chosen Cincinnati, as the massive crowd behind the set went loopy. Celeb picker Nick Lachey additionally took the Bearcats.

In GameDay’s first journey to Cincy, Coach takes the Bearcats‼️ pic.twitter.com/AbxHeNxItD — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021

Week 9: Michigan vs. Michigan State

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines journey to battle the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans. The matchup is all the time must-see however with their rankings so excessive, it is one of many video games of the 12 months. Corso picked the Wolverines, whereas celeb picker Ken Jeong chosen Michigan State.

The Michigan State followers weren’t pleased with this decide … Coach takes the Wolverines! 🔵 🟡 pic.twitter.com/BlDMiI3nY9 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 30, 2021

Week 8: Oregon vs. UCLA

The No. 10 Oregon Geese journey to Los Angeles to battle UCLA. After praising the Geese, Corso did a 180 and picked UCLA. To nobody’s shock, celeb picker Invoice Walton chosen the Bruins.

CORSO PICKS UCLA 🐻 And will get a kiss from Invoice Walton 😂 pic.twitter.com/WSaD011jwT — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2021

Week 7: Georgia vs. Kentucky

Two undefeated SEC East groups meet in Athens, Georgia, in Week 7, the place No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 11 Kentucky. Corso took the Bulldogs. The celeb picker was Jeff Foxworthy.

Corso is selecting Georgia for extra than simply in the present day’s recreation pic.twitter.com/hsPzhxpZDy — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2021

Week 6: Oklahoma vs. Texas

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 21 Texas Longhorns meet on the Cotton Bowl for an additional chapter within the Pink River Rivalry. Lee Corso picked Texas to get the upset win Saturday afternoon. Celeb visitor Mark Cuban additionally submitted the Longhorns as his option to take the top-25 matchup.

HOOK ’EM 🤘 Coach is selecting the Longhorns to win the Pink River Showdown! pic.twitter.com/H5XzJrFTuH — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 9, 2021

Week 5: Arkansas vs. Georgia

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks head to Athens to face No. 2 Georgia in an enormous SEC battle. Lee Corso picked Georgia to win the top-10 matchup. Harris English joined the crew, selecting Georgia to win as effectively.

CORSO IS TAKING THE DAWGS 🐶 pic.twitter.com/iZG0iUUt00 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2021

Week 4: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Notre Dame Preventing Irish are set to sq. off in Week 4 at Soldier Subject in Chicago. Lee Corso picked Notre Dame to win the top-20 matchup. Corso was joined by the Notre Dame leprechaun in addition to celeb visitor Danica Patrick who additionally opted for the Irish.

Corso’s trusting historical past in the present day … He takes Notre Dame over Wisconsin in Chicago! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/elrhIgE3wN — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 25, 2021

Week 3: Penn State vs. Auburn

The Nittany Lions and Tigers have by no means met within the common season, so Lee Corso picked the house workforce, Tenth-ranked Penn State, to win the top-25 matchup. Corso joined the annual Penn State White Out to represent his decide, unveiling a white Penn State shirt beneath his coat.

There’s nothing higher than a White Out recreation ⚪️ Corso’s taking Penn State tonight! pic.twitter.com/Pr96zniYvr — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 18, 2021

Week 2: Iowa vs. Iowa State

That is the primary time in sequence historical past that each Iowa and Iowa State are ranked — and each are within the AP prime 10. Lee Corso picked the No. 10 Hawkeyes to upset the No. 9 Cyclones.

CORSO PICKS IOWA TO TAKE DOWN THE CYCLONES ON THE ROAD 👀 pic.twitter.com/Go1ItG3voD — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

Week 1: Georgia vs. Clemson in Charlotte

On a particular version of Faculty GameDay in Charlotte, Lee Corso picked Georgia over Clemson within the first top-five showdown of the 2021 season. As Corso placed on the bulldog head, he known as 2021 “the 12 months of the canine.”

“You’ll be able to see my decide is simple, Clemson! … Not so quick my buddies, THE YEAR OF THE DOG!” Coach with the pretend me out and he is taking Georgia! pic.twitter.com/bZMR76GXSN — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2021

Week 0: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central (MEAC/SWAC Problem) in Atlanta

Lee Corso is formally again on the Faculty GameDay set. For the primary installment of his 2021 GameDay picks, Corso went with Alcorn State defeating North Carolina Central within the HBCU conflict that kicks off the 2021 faculty soccer season.

Coach’s first decide of the 2021 season goes to …@AlcornStateFB 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TelKAWLZtx — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021

Monitor all of Corso’s 2020 picks beneath:

CFP Nationwide Championship Sport: Alabama vs. Ohio State

For the ultimate recreation of the 2020-21 faculty soccer season, Corso predicted Ohio State to defeat top-ranked Alabama in Miami for its second CFP nationwide championship.

It is Corso’s remaining decide of the season ‼️ His first-ever headgear decide was Ohio State, and he is taking the Buckeyes once more tonight! #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/0uznds5baM — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 12, 2021

Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinals: Alabama vs. Notre Dame — Clemson vs. Ohio State

The GameDay crew was on web site on the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, host to the nightcap of this 12 months’s Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinals. Corso went with Alabama over Notre Dame within the Rose Bowl Sport and Clemson over Ohio State within the Sugar Bowl to arrange yet one more Alabama-Clemson nationwide championship showdown.

Brutus could also be his old flame, however Corso’s selecting Clemson within the Allstate Sugar Bowl! His #CFBPlayoff picks: pic.twitter.com/p5AP9oM6Vv — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2021

Week 16: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (ACC Championship)

Corso opted for the Tiger head and picked Clemson to get revenge on Notre Dame of their rematch for the 2020 ACC Championship.

Coach picked Notre Dame over Clemson earlier this season, however he is taking the Tigers to take residence their sixth straight ACC title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tToSAmgJAu — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2020

Week 15: Military vs. Navy

A former Navy defensive backs coach, Corso could not assist however decide the Midshipmen for the seventh straight 12 months to beat the Black Knights within the Military-Navy recreation.

No shock right here … For the seventh 12 months in a row, Coach picks Navy over Military! pic.twitter.com/XIw8gJvRoW — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 12, 2020

Week 14: Coastal Carolina vs. BYU

Forward of an impromptu assembly between two undefeated groups, Corso picked BYU to spoil Coastal Carolina’s first time internet hosting Faculty GameDay.

No. 13 BYU vs. No. 18 Coastal Carolina. In a battle of unbeaten groups, Corso takes the Cougars! (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/tMYMMc1nOc — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 5, 2020

Week 13: Alabama vs. Auburn

For the eighty fifth Iron Bowl, Corso picked the top-ranked Crimson Tide to beat the No. 22 Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

BIG AL’S BACK 🐘 Corso picks the Tide within the Iron Bowl! (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/65iGFbd52Z — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 28, 2020

Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Corso did not predict the right Masters winner final week, however he is nonetheless an ideal 9-0 in faculty soccer headgear picks this season. He’ll look to get the streak as much as 10 along with his selection of Oklahoma over Oklahoma State.

Week 11: Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership (Masters)

Faculty GameDay was reside at Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership in Week 11 in honor of Masters Week. So, naturally, this week’s headgear decide wasn’t for a university soccer recreation, however for who would win the Masters. Corso took Brooks Koepka to take the Inexperienced Jacket.

You by no means know if it’s or dangerous factor when Coach Corso makes his first @TheMasters decide on @CollegeGameDay however I’ll say the muscle tissues are look coach! pic.twitter.com/S2y9MZ4pWg — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) November 14, 2020

Week 10: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Corso identified that it has been 43 years since Notre Dame beat Clemson. That did not lead him away from selecting the Preventing Irish over the top-ranked Tigers on this top-4 matchup.

A reminder that Corso’s been good along with his picks this season … He picks Notre Dame to upset Clemson! ☘️ (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/5Az0BKPo9l — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020

Week 9: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Corso picked No. 3 Ohio State to prime No. 18 Penn State in a premiere Halloween evening showdown. The coach hasn’t misplaced a headgear decide but, coming into Week 9.

Coach goes with the Buckeyes in Completely satisfied (Halloween) Valley! 🎃 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/PG60HNlcsb — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2020

Week 8: Minnesota vs. Michigan

With the Huge Ten again in play, GameDay was in Minneapolis for Week 8 forward of No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 21 Minnesota. Corso went with the Wolverines.

Corso’s going with the Wolverines and he has the numbers to again it up 🔵 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/QFf8GHZU03 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 24, 2020

Week 7: Alabama vs. Georgia

Corso not solely donned an elephant head in his decide of Alabama over Georgia — he then stepped onto an enormous (pretend) elephant arrange in his Orlando yard.

Corso’s headgear decide this week is NEXT LEVEL 🐘 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/bvE4NAaGil — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2020

Week 6: Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.)

No. 1 Clemson was Corso’s selection in Week 6, marking the primary time he went in opposition to Miami in three headgear decide alternatives this 12 months.

CORSO CHANGES IT UP! After selecting Miami twice this season, he lets poor @UM_Sebastian down by taking No. 1 Clemson! (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/XFU7hx2mvU — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2020

Week 5: Georgia vs. Auburn

Corso picked Georgia forward of its a hundred and twenty fifth all-time assembly with SEC rival Auburn. A part of his rationale? Corso claimed that Auburn does not permit him to put on the college’s mascot head. “I’ve received no different selection.”

“GO BEAUTIFUL DAWGS!” Coach Corso is taking No. 4 Georgia over No. 7 Auburn in Athens 🏈 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/vg0UNsoH7E — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2020

Week 4: Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State

Corso went with Miami for the second straight week, selecting the Canes over rival Florida State.

For the second week in a row … COACH TAKES THE U!! 🙌 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/QxxwbQsvIK — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 26, 2020

Week 3: Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.)

Forward of the one ranked matchup of the weekend, Corso rocked the top of Sebastian the Ibis, selecting Miami to beat host Louisville.

Corso has a comfortable spot for Louisville, however in the present day it is ALL ABOUT THE U 🙌 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/OKH6Nt39F4 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2020

Week 2: Wake Forest vs. Clemson

For his first headgear decide of the season, Corso went in opposition to host Wake Forest in favor of preseason No. 1 Clemson.

🚨 CORSO MAKES HIS FIRST HEADGEAR PICK OF THE SEASON 🚨 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/A385fYBcpu — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 12, 2020

Week 1: Bristol, Connecticut (ESPN Studios)

The GameDay crew did not hit the street for Week 1 of the 2020 season, however they nonetheless made their picks for Saturday’s prime video games, in addition to Monday evening’s BYU-Navy Labor Day matchup. There was no headgear decide this week, however Corso did reveal his CFP predictions: Alabama beating Clemson within the title recreation, with Notre Dame and Oklahoma additionally making the semifinals.

Monitor all of Corso’s 2019 picks beneath:

Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinals: LSU vs. Oklahoma — Ohio State vs. Clemson

Lee Corso and the Faculty Gameday crew did not have the standard crowd behind them however that did not cease them from making their picks for the Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinals. Corso went with LSU and placed on the headgear of Ohio State to arrange a projected LSU vs. Ohio State nationwide championship.

For the primary time ever, Corso is selecting Ohio State to win because the underdog ‼️ pic.twitter.com/64stT8fxkh — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 28, 2019

Week 16: Military vs. Navy

Forward of the one hundred and twentieth all-time assembly between Military and Navy, Corso selected the Midshipmen to snap a three-year shedding streak in opposition to the Black Knights.

“That is an unfair query! You are the one individual born then!” – Charles Barkley 😅 Corso offers a historical past lesson earlier than selecting Navy. pic.twitter.com/8ODVLYpssX — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 14, 2019

Week 15: LSU vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

The GameDay crew was in Atlanta forward of the SEC Championship between LSU and Georgia. After slightly hesitation, Corso requested for the Tiger head.

Lee Corseaux stays true to the model 🐯 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/tVJhh8vCjk — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 7, 2019

Week 14: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

GameDay was in Minneapolis this week and Corso went with the house workforce. Minnesota over Wisconsin.

There’s room on the boat for Coach Corso 🛶 pic.twitter.com/UTw1PFHZ3Y — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2019

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Corso went with the Buckeyes for the midday recreation in Columbus.

📣OH-IO 📣 Coach Corso is backing the Buckeyes in opposition to Penn State! pic.twitter.com/f2ykEAVCZk — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 23, 2019

Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Corso faked out the Waco crowd earlier than in the end going with the Baylor Bears at residence.

“Wait a minute. That is the fallacious head.” Lee Corso pump-faked Baylor followers along with his headgear decide 👀 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/tCm9ytcPVy — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 16, 2019

Week 11: LSU vs. Alabama

Corso went in opposition to his preseason hunch and donned the Tiger head to the dismay of the Alabama devoted.

Week 10: SMU vs. Memphis

Corso had the house crowd going for a bit…. solely to reverse course and decide the Mustangs, with Jerry “The King” Lawler by his aspect.

Corso actually did that to the Memphis followers! He is selecting SMU to remain undefeated (@NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/JnEwFXyF83 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Week 9 – South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

Corso went with Corso the Bison, selecting North Dakota State on the street in opposition to South Dakota State.

When in South Dakota … Corso picks North Dakota State! Pat McAfee is distraught 🤣 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/7ETA04Cfcc — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 26, 2019

Week 8 – Penn State vs. Michigan

Corso excited the Completely satisfied Valley crowd, going with Penn State over customer Michigan forward of Saturday evening’s White Out recreation.

Week 7 – LSU vs. Florida

Florida made its second-straight look on GameDay, however Corso did not go together with the Gators twice in a row, donning a tiger head as a substitute.

Week 6 – Auburn vs. Florida

Two top-10 groups sq. off in Gainesville, Florida because the Auburn Tigers go to the Gators. Faculty GameDay was there, and Lee Corso picked the Gators.

⚠️ Lee Corso holding a reside alligator ⚠️ (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/2luaFphQS3 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2019

Week 5 – Nebraska vs. Ohio State

The Buckeyes are in Lincoln, Nebraska this week to tackle the Cornhuskers. Gameday is there, and so is Lee Corso, who went with Ohio State.

Lee Corso breaking Gabrielle Union and Nebraska followers’ hearts 💔 (📍 @nationalguard) pic.twitter.com/8vu5vjITKj — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 28, 2019

Week 4 – Georgia vs. Notre Dame

It was the second time Notre Dame and Georgia performed previously three years and Gameday was in Athens, Georgia, to spotlight the matchup. Corso, as soon as once more, went with the house workforce. UGA is the decide.

Did Lee Corso’s longstanding beef with Uga the canine have an effect on his GameDay decide? 🤔 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/NZcJEh0V0X — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 21, 2019

Week 3 – Iowa vs. Iowa State

It was Gameday’s first time in Ames, Iowa, and Corso went with the house workforce. Iowa State is the decide on this in-state rivalry recreation.

Corso had Ames on the ropes along with his headgear decide 👀 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/pozqUWVfWI — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 14, 2019

Week 2 – Texas vs. LSU

With GameDay in Austin, TX, Corso went with the higher-ranked Tigers within the No. 6 vs. No. 9 matchup.

Geaux Tigers! Corso goes with LSU, to Matthew McConaughey’s dismay. (📍 @nationalguard) pic.twitter.com/pmarsuglH9 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

Week 1 – Auburn vs Oregon

From Fort Price, TX, Corso went along with his favourite headgear and picked the Oregon Geese.

QUACK! QUACK! Corso is taking the Geese. pic.twitter.com/DrMLdjZfSb — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2019

Week 1- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

After sharing a Shakespeare quote, Corso picked No. 1 Clemson in opposition to fellow ACC foe Georgia Tech.

🚨HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨 Coach Corso picks the defending champs 🐅 pic.twitter.com/xziwKS5aYu — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2019

Week 1 – Miami vs. Florida

Corso’s first headgear decide of the 12 months — from Disney World in Orlando — went to Florida.

🚨 HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨 Lee Corso makes his first decide of the season for Miami-Florida: pic.twitter.com/tcycfDmZZ5 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 24, 2019

Listed below are all of Corso’s picks for the 2018 season:

In 16 picks throughout the 2018 season, Corso went 9-7 along with his headgear picks. He began the season 3-0, and completed by accurately calling Clemson’s championship win, however the center of the 12 months was a tough patch.

This is each Corso decide from final 12 months:

CFP Nationwide Championship Sport – Alabama vs. Clemson

Within the remaining recreation of the 2018 season, Corso went with the upset and picked the Clemson Tigers to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Week 15 – Military vs. Navy

In Philadelphia for the 119th version of the Military-Navy recreation, Corso sided with the Midshipmen. Corso was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68.

📦A particular supply for Corso’s Military-Navy decide 📦 pic.twitter.com/1sxicHB818 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018

Week 14 – Alabama vs. Georgia – SEC Championship

In Atlanta, Corso picked the Tide to beat the Bulldogs within the SEC Championship.

Week 13 – Ohio State vs. Michigan

At Ohio State, Corso went with Michigan for rivalry week.

It is time for THE GAME! Lee Corso’s rolling with … pic.twitter.com/FMML9MgFum — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 24, 2018

Week 12 – UCF vs. Cincinnati

In sunny Florida, Corso, dressed as a larger-than-life Knight, picked UCF to beat the Bearcats.

Corso suited up for his UCF decide 😂 pic.twitter.com/tFaWKeoRr2 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018

Week 11- Boston Faculty vs. Clemson

On a cold Boston space morning, Corso picked Clemson.

Week 10 – LSU vs. Alabama

In Baton Rouge, Corso teased the gang by taking part in the LSU struggle music, however ultimately he picked the Tide.

Corso made his Bama-LSU decide like solely he can 😂 pic.twitter.com/4hXd9VXImy — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018

Week 9 – Georgia vs. Florida

Rocking the Gator head, Corso selected Florida to knock off SEC rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

Corso’s received the Gators chomping over the Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/3R4Vxl06BI — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 27, 2018

Week 8 – Oregon vs. Washington State

In Pullman, Corso picked the Cougars to beat the Geese.

A Corso headgear decide Wazzu followers have waited a lifetime for! pic.twitter.com/8a7gCAXukS — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018

Week 7 – Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Corso’s week 7 decide is in! pic.twitter.com/1TNRtFDlyA — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 13, 2018

In Ann Arbor, Corso picked the Badgers to come back away with the upset within the Huge Home.

Week 6- Oklahoma vs. Texas

At GameDay in Dallas this week, Corso picked Oklahoma.

Corso made his decide for the Texas-OU in a manner solely he might pic.twitter.com/wCFbBMnWj3 — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018

Week 5 – Penn State vs. Ohio State

At GameDay in Completely satisfied Valley this week, Corso picked Penn State.

CORSO FAKED THEM ALL OUT. pic.twitter.com/XHPeGuVLzU — Faculty GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 29, 2018

Week 4 – Stanford vs. Oregon

At GameDay in Eugene, Corso picked the Geese, and held a reside duck.

Week 3 – Ohio State vs. TCU

Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, selecting Ohio State to defeat TCU.

Week 2 – Clemson vs. Texas A&M

In Week 2, Corso picked the street workforce Clemson, and placed on a Tiger head.

Week 1 – Notre Dame vs. Michigan

In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)….and picked Notre Dame.