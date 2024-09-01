Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN's College GameDay today?

Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN’s College GameDay today?

Lee Corso has been many issues — a university soccer coach, Burt Reynolds’ faculty roommate and America’s favourite faculty soccer lovin’ loopy grandfather on ESPN’s Faculty GameDay, the place he makes his “headgear picks” every week on location throughout Faculty Soccer Saturday.

We’re monitoring all of Corso’s 2024 season picks proper right here. 

Under, we have additionally included a historical past of all of Corso’s picks from 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Atone for Corso’s 2024 picks:

Week 1: No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M

Corso picked the Irish to prime the Aggies.

See all of Corso’s 2023 picks beneath:

Faculty Soccer Playoff nationwide title recreation: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington 

Corso went with the Wolverines to win their first title within the CFP period. 

Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinal: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (Rose Bowl)

Corso picked No. 1 Michigan to beat No. 4 Alabama.

Week 15: Military vs. Navy

Corso picked Navy to beat Military.

Week 14: SEC Championship – Georgia vs. Alabama

Corso picked Georgia to beat Alabama in Atlanta.

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Corso picked Ohio State to knock off the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Week 12: Appalachian State vs. James Madison 

Corso picked the Duke Canine to maintain issues rolling and beat the Mountaineers.

Lee Corso crowns JMU as Week 12 winners

Week 11: Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Corso picked Georgia to beat Ole Miss between the hedges.

Week 10: Alabama vs. LSU

Corso picked Alabama to beat the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Corso picked Ohio State to beat the Nittany Lions.

Week 7: Washington vs. Oregon

Corso picked Washington to beat the Geese at Husky Stadium.

Week 6: Texas vs. Oklahoma

Corso picked Texas to beat the Sooners in Dallas.

Week 5: Duke vs. Notre Dame

Masking a Notre Dame recreation for the second week in a row, this time Corso picked the Irish.

Week 4: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Corso picked the visiting Buckeyes in an enormous top-10 recreation.

Week 3: Colorado vs. Colorado State

For his four-hundredth headgear decide, Corso picked Colorado.

Week 2: Alabama vs. Texas

Corso picked the Longhorns to win at Alabama.

Week 1: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Within the first journey of the 2023 season, Corso went with the Tar Heels.

See all of Corso’s 2022 picks beneath:

Nationwide Championship: Georgia vs. TCU

Lee Corso picked the Horned Frogs to prime Georgia for the CFP nationwide title.

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah

On the primary Faculty GameDay of 2023, Lee Corso picked Pac-12 champion Utah to knock off Penn State.

Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinal: Georgia vs. Ohio State (Peach Bowl)

On New 12 months’s Eve, Lee Corso picked the Ohio State Buckeyes to upset the defending nationwide champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Week 14: TCU vs. Kansas State (Huge 12 Championship)

On Championship Saturday in Arlington, Texas for the Huge 12 Championship, Corso picked Kansas State handy TCU its first lack of the season.

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Corso picks Brutus and the Ohio State Buckeyes to overcome Michigan.

Week 12: Montana vs. Montana State

Corso returned to the present and picked Montana State, donning the Bobcat head in frigid circumstances.

Week 11: TCU vs. Texas

Corso missed Week 11’s episode of Faculty GameDay and didn’t make a decide.

Week 10: Tennessee vs. Georgia 

Corso additionally missed Week 10 as a result of well being points.

Week 8: UCLA vs. Oregon

Corso believes within the Geese, selecting Oregon to beat UCLA.

Week 7: Tennessee vs. Alabama

Corso returned to the present this week and picked the Volunteers to take down Alabama

Week 6: Kansas vs. TCU

Corso didn’t seem on Faculty GameDay this Saturday, one week after waking up feeling sick.

Week 5: Clemson vs. NC State

Corso awakened feeling sick forward of Week 5’s episode of Faculty GameDay. He didn’t participate within the present.

Week 4: Tennessee vs. Florida

In Week 4, Corso picked the house Volunteers to choose up an SEC win in opposition to rival Florida.

Week 3: Appalachian State vs. Troy

In Week 3, the primary Faculty GameDay to happen in Boone, North Carolina, Corso picked the house workforce, App State, to win. 

Week 2: Alabama vs. Texas

For Saturday’s marquee recreation with the top-ranked Crimson Tide visiting Texas, Corso picked Alabama to come back out on prime.

Week 1: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

GameDay made it again to Columbus for Ohio State’s residence recreation in opposition to Notre Dame within the groups’ first common season assembly since 1996. Corso picked the Buckeyes to beat the Irish.

See all of Corso’s 2021 picks beneath:

Week 15: Military vs. Navy

GameDay returned to the Military-Navy recreation this 12 months, with this 12 months’s recreation in New Jersey. Lee Corso picked Navy to upset Military.

Week 14: Georgia vs. Alabama

For the primary time in 2021, Lee Corso has dawned the top of Alabama’s Huge Al. He picked the Crimson Tide to upset No. 1 Georgia within the 2021 SEC Championship.

Week 13: Michigan vs. Ohio State

For the second straight week, Corso reached for the Brutus the Buckeye head. He picked Ohio State to beat Michigan for the ninth straight assembly.

Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

In an enormous Huge Ten East matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State, Corso picked the Buckeyes to come back out on prime.

Week 11: Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss 

No. 11 Texas A&M travels to Mississippi to tackle No. 15 Ole Miss for an enormous SEC matchup. Faculty GameDay posted up there and Corso chosen Ole Miss. To nobody’s shock, celeb picker and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin picked his squad to win. 

Week 10: Tulsa vs. Cincinnati 

Faculty Gameday headed to Cincinnati this weekend, main the massive decide to be between Tulsa and Cincinnati. Corso chosen Cincinnati, as the massive crowd behind the set went loopy. Celeb picker Nick Lachey additionally took the Bearcats.

 

Week 9: Michigan vs. Michigan State 

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines journey to battle the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans. The matchup is all the time must-see however with their rankings so excessive, it is one of many video games of the 12 months. Corso picked the Wolverines, whereas celeb picker Ken Jeong chosen Michigan State. 

Week 8: Oregon vs. UCLA 

The No. 10 Oregon Geese journey to Los Angeles to battle UCLA. After praising the Geese, Corso did a 180 and picked UCLA. To nobody’s shock, celeb picker Invoice Walton chosen the Bruins. 

Week 7: Georgia vs. Kentucky

Two undefeated SEC East groups meet in Athens, Georgia, in Week 7, the place No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 11 Kentucky. Corso took the Bulldogs. The celeb picker was Jeff Foxworthy.

Week 6: Oklahoma vs. Texas

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 21 Texas Longhorns meet on the Cotton Bowl for an additional chapter within the Pink River Rivalry. Lee Corso picked Texas to get the upset win Saturday afternoon. Celeb visitor Mark Cuban additionally submitted the Longhorns as his option to take the top-25 matchup. 

Week 5: Arkansas vs. Georgia

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks head to Athens to face No. 2 Georgia in an enormous SEC battle. Lee Corso picked Georgia to win the top-10 matchup. Harris English joined the crew, selecting Georgia to win as effectively. 

Week 4: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Notre Dame Preventing Irish are set to sq. off in Week 4 at Soldier Subject in Chicago. Lee Corso picked Notre Dame to win the top-20 matchup. Corso was joined by the Notre Dame leprechaun in addition to celeb visitor Danica Patrick who additionally opted for the Irish.

Week 3: Penn State vs. Auburn

The Nittany Lions and Tigers have by no means met within the common season, so Lee Corso picked the house workforce, Tenth-ranked Penn State, to win the top-25 matchup. Corso joined the annual Penn State White Out to represent his decide, unveiling a white Penn State shirt beneath his coat.

Week 2: Iowa vs. Iowa State

That is the primary time in sequence historical past that each Iowa and Iowa State are ranked — and each are within the AP prime 10. Lee Corso picked the No. 10 Hawkeyes to upset the No. 9 Cyclones.

Week 1: Georgia vs. Clemson in Charlotte

On a particular version of Faculty GameDay in Charlotte, Lee Corso picked Georgia over Clemson within the first top-five showdown of the 2021 season. As Corso placed on the bulldog head, he known as 2021 “the 12 months of the canine.”

Week 0: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central (MEAC/SWAC Problem) in Atlanta

Lee Corso is formally again on the Faculty GameDay set. For the primary installment of his 2021 GameDay picks, Corso went with Alcorn State defeating North Carolina Central within the HBCU conflict that kicks off the 2021 faculty soccer season.

Monitor all of Corso’s 2020 picks beneath:

CFP Nationwide Championship Sport: Alabama vs. Ohio State

For the ultimate recreation of the 2020-21 faculty soccer season, Corso predicted Ohio State to defeat top-ranked Alabama in Miami for its second CFP nationwide championship. 

Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinals: Alabama vs. Notre Dame — Clemson vs. Ohio State

The GameDay crew was on web site on the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, host to the nightcap of this 12 months’s Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinals. Corso went with Alabama over Notre Dame within the Rose Bowl Sport and Clemson over Ohio State within the Sugar Bowl to arrange yet one more Alabama-Clemson nationwide championship showdown.

Week 16: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (ACC Championship)

Corso opted for the Tiger head and picked Clemson to get revenge on Notre Dame of their rematch for the 2020 ACC Championship. 

Week 15: Military vs. Navy

A former Navy defensive backs coach, Corso could not assist however decide the Midshipmen for the seventh straight 12 months to beat the Black Knights within the Military-Navy recreation.

Week 14: Coastal Carolina vs. BYU

Forward of an impromptu assembly between two undefeated groups, Corso picked BYU to spoil Coastal Carolina’s first time internet hosting Faculty GameDay.

Week 13: Alabama vs. Auburn

For the eighty fifth Iron Bowl, Corso picked the top-ranked Crimson Tide to beat the No. 22 Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Corso did not predict the right Masters winner final week, however he is nonetheless an ideal 9-0 in faculty soccer headgear picks this season. He’ll look to get the streak as much as 10 along with his selection of Oklahoma over Oklahoma State.

Week 11: Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership (Masters)

Faculty GameDay was reside at Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership in Week 11 in honor of Masters Week. So, naturally, this week’s headgear decide wasn’t for a university soccer recreation, however for who would win the Masters. Corso took Brooks Koepka to take the Inexperienced Jacket.

Week 10: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Corso identified that it has been 43 years since Notre Dame beat Clemson. That did not lead him away from selecting the Preventing Irish over the top-ranked Tigers on this top-4 matchup.

Week 9: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Corso picked No. 3 Ohio State to prime No. 18 Penn State in a premiere Halloween evening showdown. The coach hasn’t misplaced a headgear decide but, coming into Week 9.

Week 8: Minnesota vs. Michigan

With the Huge Ten again in play, GameDay was in Minneapolis for Week 8 forward of No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 21 Minnesota. Corso went with the Wolverines.

Week 7: Alabama vs. Georgia

Corso not solely donned an elephant head in his decide of Alabama over Georgia — he then stepped onto an enormous (pretend) elephant arrange in his Orlando yard.

Week 6: Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.)

No. 1 Clemson was Corso’s selection in Week 6, marking the primary time he went in opposition to Miami in three headgear decide alternatives this 12 months.

Week 5: Georgia vs. Auburn

Corso picked Georgia forward of its a hundred and twenty fifth all-time assembly with SEC rival Auburn. A part of his rationale? Corso claimed that Auburn does not permit him to put on the college’s mascot head. “I’ve received no different selection.”

Week 4: Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State

Corso went with Miami for the second straight week, selecting the Canes over rival Florida State.

Week 3: Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.)

Forward of the one ranked matchup of the weekend, Corso rocked the top of Sebastian the Ibis, selecting Miami to beat host Louisville.

Week 2: Wake Forest vs. Clemson

For his first headgear decide of the season, Corso went in opposition to host Wake Forest in favor of preseason No. 1 Clemson.

Week 1: Bristol, Connecticut (ESPN Studios)

The GameDay crew did not hit the street for Week 1 of the 2020 season, however they nonetheless made their picks for Saturday’s prime video games, in addition to Monday evening’s BYU-Navy Labor Day matchup. There was no headgear decide this week, however Corso did reveal his CFP predictions: Alabama beating Clemson within the title recreation, with Notre Dame and Oklahoma additionally making the semifinals.

Monitor all of Corso’s 2019 picks beneath:

Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinals: LSU vs. Oklahoma — Ohio State vs. Clemson

Lee Corso and the Faculty Gameday crew did not have the standard crowd behind them however that did not cease them from making their picks for the Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinals. Corso went with LSU and placed on the headgear of Ohio State to arrange a projected LSU vs. Ohio State nationwide championship. 

Week 16: Military vs. Navy

Forward of the one hundred and twentieth all-time assembly between Military and Navy, Corso selected the Midshipmen to snap a three-year shedding streak in opposition to the Black Knights.

Week 15: LSU vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

The GameDay crew was in Atlanta forward of the SEC Championship between LSU and Georgia. After slightly hesitation, Corso requested for the Tiger head.

Week 14: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

GameDay was in Minneapolis this week and Corso went with the house workforce. Minnesota over Wisconsin.

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Corso went with the Buckeyes for the midday recreation in Columbus.

Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Corso faked out the Waco crowd earlier than in the end going with the Baylor Bears at residence.

Week 11: LSU vs. Alabama

Corso went in opposition to his preseason hunch and donned the Tiger head to the dismay of the Alabama devoted. 

Week 10: SMU vs. Memphis

Corso had the house crowd going for a bit…. solely to reverse course and decide the Mustangs, with Jerry “The King” Lawler by his aspect.

Week 9 – South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

Corso went with Corso the Bison, selecting North Dakota State on the street in opposition to South Dakota State.

Week 8 – Penn State vs. Michigan

Corso excited the Completely satisfied Valley crowd, going with Penn State over customer Michigan forward of Saturday evening’s White Out recreation.

Week 7 – LSU vs. Florida

Florida made its second-straight look on GameDay, however Corso did not go together with the Gators twice in a row, donning a tiger head as a substitute.

Week 6 – Auburn vs. Florida

Two top-10 groups sq. off in Gainesville, Florida because the Auburn Tigers go to the Gators. Faculty GameDay was there, and Lee Corso picked the Gators.

Week 5 – Nebraska vs. Ohio State

The Buckeyes are in Lincoln, Nebraska this week to tackle the Cornhuskers. Gameday is there, and so is Lee Corso, who went with Ohio State. 

Week 4 – Georgia vs. Notre Dame

It was the second time Notre Dame and Georgia performed previously three years and Gameday was in Athens, Georgia, to spotlight the matchup. Corso, as soon as once more, went with the house workforce. UGA is the decide.  

Week 3 – Iowa vs. Iowa State

It was Gameday’s first time in Ames, Iowa, and Corso went with the house workforce. Iowa State is the decide on this in-state rivalry recreation. 

Week 2 – Texas vs. LSU

With GameDay in Austin, TX, Corso went with the higher-ranked Tigers within the No. 6 vs. No. 9 matchup.

Week 1 – Auburn vs Oregon

From Fort Price, TX, Corso went along with his favourite headgear and picked the Oregon Geese.

Week 1- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

After sharing a Shakespeare quote, Corso picked No. 1 Clemson in opposition to fellow ACC foe Georgia Tech.

Week 1 – Miami vs. Florida

Corso’s first headgear decide of the 12 months — from Disney World in Orlando — went to Florida.

Listed below are all of Corso’s picks for the 2018 season:

In 16 picks throughout the 2018 season, Corso went 9-7 along with his headgear picks. He began the season 3-0, and completed by accurately calling Clemson’s championship win, however the center of the 12 months was a tough patch. 

This is each Corso decide from final 12 months:

CFP Nationwide Championship Sport – Alabama vs. Clemson

Within the remaining recreation of the 2018 season, Corso went with the upset and picked the Clemson Tigers to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Week 15 – Military vs. Navy

In Philadelphia for the 119th version of the Military-Navy recreation, Corso sided with the Midshipmen. Corso was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68.

Week 14 – Alabama vs. Georgia – SEC Championship

In Atlanta, Corso picked the Tide to beat the Bulldogs within the SEC Championship. 

Week 13 – Ohio State vs. Michigan 

At Ohio State, Corso went with Michigan for rivalry week. 

Week 12 – UCF vs. Cincinnati 

In sunny Florida, Corso, dressed as a larger-than-life Knight, picked UCF to beat the Bearcats.

Week 11- Boston Faculty vs. Clemson

On a cold Boston space morning, Corso picked Clemson.

Week 10 – LSU vs. Alabama 

In Baton Rouge, Corso teased the gang by taking part in the LSU struggle music, however ultimately he picked the Tide. 

Week 9 – Georgia vs. Florida

Rocking the Gator head, Corso selected Florida to knock off SEC rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

Week 8 – Oregon vs. Washington State 

In Pullman, Corso picked the Cougars to beat the Geese.

Week 7 – Wisconsin vs. Michigan

In Ann Arbor, Corso picked the Badgers to come back away with the upset within the Huge Home.

Week 6- Oklahoma vs. Texas 

At GameDay in Dallas this week, Corso picked Oklahoma. 

Week 5 – Penn State vs. Ohio State 

At GameDay in Completely satisfied Valley this week, Corso picked Penn State.

Week 4 – Stanford vs. Oregon

At GameDay in Eugene, Corso picked the Geese, and held a reside duck. 

Week 3 – Ohio State vs. TCU

Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, selecting Ohio State to defeat TCU.

Week 2 – Clemson vs. Texas A&M 

In Week 2, Corso picked the street workforce Clemson, and placed on a Tiger head. 

Week 1 – Notre Dame vs. Michigan 

In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)….and picked Notre Dame. 

