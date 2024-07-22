Who could be Harris’ VP pick? It should be Sen. Mark Kelly

Sen. Mark Kelly has what it takes to be vp and no I’m not saying it simply because he’s from Arizona.

That lane opened for Kelly and others when President Biden on Sunday shocked the nation asserting he’s dropping his reelection bid and shortly endorsed vp Kamala Harris.

Kelly joined a refrain of Democrats expressing their gratitude towards Biden calling him “one of the consequential presidents in historical past.”

“He led us out of the pandemic, took historic steps to carry again microchip and clear vitality manufacturing and rebuild our infrastructure, and he has strengthened our alliances and made our nation safer,’’ Kelly wrote on X.

Then Kelly turned to Harris, throwing his help behind her as “the fitting individual to defeat Donald Trump and lead our nation into the longer term.”

“Gabby and I’ll do all the pieces we are able to to elect her President of america,” Kelly mentioned.

Mark Kelly will help Democrats safe swing-state Arizona

Meaning he’s prepared and prepared to the exhausting work, together with changing into Harris’ vp ought to she faucet him.

She’d be good to just do that. Kelly is a severe senator, not a bomb-throwing cranker merely seeking to advance his personal political profession. Little doubt he’ll assist Harris win Arizona, a swing state Biden gained by fewer than 11,000 votes.

At this level, it’s anybody guess who would get the nod for the ticket. Democrats have rather a lot to type by way of amid the chaos and uncertainty of Biden’s viability following his disastrous debate with former President Donald Trump lower than a month in the past.

It’s heartening to see Democratic leaders coalesce behind Harris because the celebration’s subsequent in line as an alternative of losing extra time making an attempt to resolve on and rally behind someone else. Harris is half Black, half South Asian from progressive California.

She would wish a average vp from a swing state like Arizona who may enchantment to independents, ladies, white and rural voters.

A stellar profession as astronaut, a poignant love story

Kelly, 60, checks all these bins. He’s as powerful because it comes with an excellent area profession and the private tragedy that touches hearts.

The NASA astronaut flew his first shuttle mission in 2001 and his final one in 2011 only a few months after his spouse, then Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was shot at a constituents occasion.

Giffords was shot within the head close to Tucson. Six folks died and 12 others have been wounded. Since then, Kelly have been advocating for laws to curb gun violence whereas nonetheless supporting the Second Modification.

He’s the kind of man who plunged into politics by necessity quite than private ambition. That first probability got here in opposition to Republican Martha McSally, whom he defeated within the 2020 race.

He’s a no-drama, do-the-hard-work senator

Kelly has distinguished himself as a steadfast, no-drama senator specializing in coverage and neatly letting fellow senator and mentor Kyrsten Sinema get the highlight in all of the improper methods.

Kelly has been considerate in his governing strategy, prepared to rid of the legislative filibuster to cross a voting-rights invoice and pushing for bipartisan border safety laws.

Few can higher clarify and make the case for U.S. funding in semiconductors manufacturing domestically. That capability translated into the CHIPS and Science Act to supply billions of {dollars} in taxpayer subsidies to try this.

Democrats can’t afford not to choose someone like Kelly, freed from scandal with cross-over enchantment and scientific acumen on native and inside affairs.

No matter occurs subsequent, Kelly is prepared.

Elvia Díaz is editorial web page editor for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Attain her at 602-444-8606 or [email protected]. Observe her on X, (previously Twitter), @elviadiaz1.