Who Can Benefit from the Alternative Minimum Tax Credit?

George Bauernfeind

November 9, 2011

With few exceptions, when the Various Minimal Tax is paid it’s cash out the door – gone ceaselessly. No shock right here since that is the way in which taxes work. What’s a shock to many of us, nevertheless, is {that a} portion of the AMT paid in a single yr could as a substitute merely be a prepayment of taxes – known as a “credit score” – that could be accessible as a refund in a future yr. Understanding which AMT objects generate this future credit score and which don’t may end up in further tax financial savings.

AMT objects which might be “exclusion objects”

There are a lot of totally different sorts of deductions allowed in computing taxable earnings. For the AMT, a distinction is made between these which might be “exclusion” objects and people that aren’t. Exclusion objects are these which might be both deductible or not within the yr paid – they haven’t any influence on future years. Frequent examples of those are the varied itemized deductions which might be allowed for the Common Tax however not for the Various Minimal Tax.

AMT objects that aren’t exclusion objects

A distinction is made between exclusion objects, and people AMT objects that have an effect on solely the timing of when a deduction is taken. The most typical instance of that is Depreciation. A deduction for depreciation of enterprise or sure funding property is allowed each for the Common Tax in addition to the Various Minimal Tax, but when a taxpayer chooses an accelerated type of depreciation for Common Tax functions he’s getting a disproportionately bigger deduction within the early years of the asset’s life. The AMT says “no” to this – the acceleration must be slowed down just a little.

AMT objects that aren’t exclusion objects – particular examples

Beneath is a listing of the Various Minimal Tax objects that aren’t exclusion objects, and, thus, to the extent a taxpayer is paying the AMT because of any of this stuff, that portion of the AMT is eligible to be taken as a credit score in opposition to future taxes owed by the person (line references proven are to the 2010 Kind 6251):

Funding curiosity expense – line 8

AMT web working loss deduction – line 11

Incentive inventory choices – line 14

Estates and trusts – line 15

Electing massive partnerships – line 16

Disposition of property – line 17

Depreciation – line 18

Passive actions – line 19

Loss limitations – line 20

Circulation prices – line 21

Lengthy-term contracts – line 22

Mining prices – line 23

R & D prices – line 24

Sure installment gross sales – line 25

Intangible drilling prices – line 26

Kind used to report the credit score

IRS Kind 8801 is the tax type used to calculate the quantity of credit score that could be taken within the present yr for prior years’ AMT paid. This kind pulls information from the prior yr’s Kind 6251, and makes use of it to compute how a lot of the AMT paid within the prior yr is attributable to exclusion objects. The distinction, if any, between the full AMT paid within the prior yr and this recomputed quantity is the quantity of AMT accessible as a credit score within the present yr.

Credit score is taken in opposition to the Common Tax

The AMT credit score carryover could also be taken as a discount of the present yr’s Common Tax. Thus, if the taxpayer is within the AMT once more, the credit score can’t but be used, however it would accumulate and be carried to a future yr when the Common Tax is paid. Below a particular rule, nevertheless, if after three years the credit score carryover hasn’t been used, 50% of it could be used in opposition to the taxpayer’s then-current yr AMT.

Case examine – Sarah Palin’s tax return

Throughout the 2008 Presidential marketing campaign, as is widespread observe the candidates for workplace launched copies of their tax returns. The tax return filed by Sarah Palin and her husband for 2006 included a Kind 8801, which was used to check whether or not there was an AMT credit score carryover from prior years. Whereas the prior years’ returns weren’t launched, it was attention-grabbing to notice that Todd Palin was self-employed in a number of companies that utilized automobiles and gear that have been depreciable for tax functions. As a result of these property have been depreciated utilizing essentially the most accelerated technique doable, the AMT had been paid by them in prior years.

Conclusion

Various Minimal Tax payers are doing an actual disservice to themselves in the event that they fail to check for the AMT credit score carryover annually. Relying on the sorts of AMT objects a taxpayer has, and their relative sizes, taxpayers could discover a nice shock within the type of a refund of prior yr AMT paid!