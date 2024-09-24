Who Are ‘The Voice’ Season 26 Coaches? Here Are The New Stars Joining This Season

THE VOICE — Season: 26 — Pictured: (l-r) Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé — … [+] (Picture by: Artwork Streiber/NBC by way of Getty Photographs) Artwork Streiber/NBC by way of Getty Photographs

A brand new season of The Voice kicks off tonight with two recent faces within the coveted pink chairs: Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. They’ll be joined by two returning veterans who’re no strangers to the present. Be taught extra concerning the new coaches and which stars exited after final season beneath.

The Voice, which returns for its twenty sixth season on Sept. 23, has seen its justifiable share of coach shakeups through the years, together with the departure of its longest-serving authentic coach, Blake Shelton, on the finish of Season 23. Now, the upcoming season will see its teaching panel rotate as soon as once more.

Former coaches John Legend, Likelihood the Rapper, and Dan + Shay stepped down after the Season 25 finale in Could. Legend informed Leisure Tonight that he was leaving NBC’s fashionable singing present to deal with his upcoming tour, An Night With John Legend.

Dan + Shay additionally blamed touring conflicts as the explanation for his or her exit. The ‘Tequila” singers kicked off their Heartbreak on the Map tour earlier this yr and prolonged their tour dates into the autumn. “We’re touring rather a lot this yr, which we’re actually enthusiastic about, however clearly doesn’t permit us to return again,” Mooney informed ET.

In the meantime, Likelihood the Rapper didn’t give a purpose for his second exit (he left for the primary time in 2023 for Season 24). Nevertheless, he did say on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2023 that he was busy engaged on his second studio album, Star Line.

Who Are The Voice Season 26 Coaches?

THE VOICE — “Coach Efficiency” — Pictured: (l-r)Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael … [+] Buble — (Picture by: Trae Patton/NBC by way of Getty Photographs) Trae Patton/NBC by way of Getty Photographs

The Voice Season 26 coaches are Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

Season 26 will mark the primary time Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg can be coaches on the present. Snoop Dogg beforehand served as a mega mentor in Season 20, whereas Bublé was an advisor to Blake Shelton’s crew in Season 3.

In a latest interview with Right this moment, Bublé shared that NBC has requested him about “15-16” occasions to affix the present, however he repeatedly turned it down as a result of he didn’t need the stress to evaluate different vocalists. “However thank God we’re not judges. The opposite exhibits have judges — we’re coaches,” he stated.

“And the explanation I say that’s as a result of a lot of the singers are higher than me, and I’ve no place ever judging anybody,” the Canadian singer added. “So, to get to teach them and dwell the fantasy of getting this profession that I’ve had after which get to have the achievement of serving to another person get that? That’s the cool half.”

Fellow newcomer Snoop Dogg went viral this summer time for being a Particular Correspondent for NBC on the 2024 Paris Olympics. He additionally often appeared on “Primetime in Paris,” the place he linked with Staff USA athletes and their households, explored town, and shared his Olympic adventures with the primetime viewers.

Forward of his The Voice teaching debut, the rapper informed The Tonight Present with Jimmy Fallon that he loves all types of music. “So this can be a nice alternative for me to point out that I actually perceive music, and to be an actual Coach,” the rapper continued, “and to essentially give route to a few of these Artists that might be, you understand, at present’s subsequent huge factor.”

Stefani is returning to The Voice as a coach, having beforehand served in seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 24. She gained Season 19 with contestant Carter Rubin. McEntire, who joined as a coach in Season 24, will even stay on the panel this fall.

The Voice premieres at 8 p.m. on NBC. New episodes will even be out there to stream the subsequent day on Peacock.