Who Are Jordan Chiles’s Parents, Gina and Timothy?

When gymnast Jordan Chiles competes within the Paris Olympics, her mother and father, Gina and Timothy Chiles, can be there cheering her on.

“They’re on this journey with me and nonetheless making sacrifices,” Chiles, 23, mentioned earlier this 12 months about her mother and father. “This sport is hard on the athletes, however the mother and father undergo each emotion too—particularly my mother who can not watch me with out virtually passing out.”

She added of her mother, Gina, “My mother has been my largest supporter from the start, and she or he has helped me change into the individual I’m in the present day. She helped me to keep in mind that my dream was mine and mine alone. It was as much as me to offer the facility to individuals who would gasoline my journey or to vary instructions and stroll away alone phrases. She taught me that nobody had the facility to only take it away. She is my rock.”

In the meantime, her dad, Timothy, is “the individual I would like within the hardest moments as a result of he has a method of comforting me once I really feel overwhelmed,” Chiles mentioned. “There may be nothing just like the arms of my dad to make me really feel like every thing will one way or the other be okay.”

Here is every thing it is advisable to find out about Jordan Chiles’s mother and father Gina and Timothy—who named their daughter Jordan, after none aside from Michael Jordan:

Who’s Jordan Chiles’s mother, Gina?

Dream Large Little Chick

Gina is a senior pastor at In response to His Phrase Worship Heart, a church in Vancouver, Washington. She can be a youngsters’s e book writer, writing Dream Large Little Chick, impressed by Jordan’s gymnastics profession on the Olympics. Jordan mentioned of her mother: “Ever since I used to be little, she at all times informed me, ‘There’s just one Jordan, so be the most effective Jordan you might be.'”

In 2021, Gina pled responsible to wire fraud. In response to native KOIN 6 Information in Portland, “Court docket paperwork say she admitted stealing from her shoppers and mentioned she spent a whole bunch of 1000’s of {dollars} on private bills.” She was sentenced to at least one 12 months and someday in jail, starting her sentence in August 2021, and was launched 4 months early, in April 2022. Per KOIN 6, “Chiles certified for day without work her sentence for good habits which doubtless prompted her early launch.”

Gina could be very lively on social media (@gina.chiles), posting in assist of her youngsters—particularly Jordan’s Olympic journey.

Who’s Jordan Chiles’s dad, Timothy?

Timothy based In response to His Phrase church in 2007. In response to his official bio, “Apostle Timothy C. Chiles Jr. traveled the nation ministering alongside his father in numerous church buildings and tent revivals experiencing the miraculous energy of God touching the lives of many. He surrounded himself with music and music the place he basked within the glory of God’s anointing.” He’s additionally president of Higher Life Crusades, a global outreach ministry.

Along with Jordan, Timothy and Gina have 4 different youngsters: Jazmin, Jade, Tajmen, and Tyrus.