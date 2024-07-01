White Nebraska man shoots and wounds 7 Guatemalan immigrant neighbors

CRETE, Neb. (AP) — A white Nebraska man described as reclusive and confrontational shot and wounded seven neighbors who’re Guatemalan immigrants, and investigators stated they don’t seem to be ruling out racist motives.

About 15 individuals had been on the victims’ house, principally within the yard, when Billy Sales space, 74, opened hearth from his home in Crete with a shotgun round 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers stated.

Sales space killed himself after the shootings. The victims, who’re associated and embrace 4 youngsters ages 3 to 10, are anticipated to outlive.

The shootings shook Crete, a various neighborhood of about 7,000 residents about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. The inhabitants is about 50% Hispanic and nearly 25% foreign-born.

Sales space largely saved to himself however had a historical past of battle together with his neighbors when he did work together with them, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Police beforehand acquired a criticism from the household that Sales space had made an obscene gesture and informed them to return to the place they got here from and “converse English,” Crete Police Chief Gary Younger stated Saturday. The household didn’t press fees, he stated.

Investigators had been making an attempt to find out the motive and weren’t ruling out a racial motivation, he stated.

“The context to ‘go house’ and ‘converse English’ lends itself to that,” the chief stated.

Neighbors stated Sales space butted heads with white neighbors on his road, too.

“He hated all people,” stated Dave Hansen, whose house is subsequent door to Sales space’s.