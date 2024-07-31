White House chef retires after nearly 30 years, 1st woman and 1st person of color to have the job

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White Home’s govt chef has retired after practically three a long time of creating meals and cooking up state dinners for 5 completely different presidents and their households.

Cris Comerford is the primary lady to carry the job, and can also be the primary individual of colour to be govt chef. Her final day was Friday. First woman Jill Biden thanked her for her service in a press release on Tuesday.

“I all the time say, meals is love. By her barrier-breaking profession, Chef Cris has led her group with heat and creativity, and nourished our souls alongside the way in which,” Jill Biden mentioned in a press release. “With all our hearts, Joe and I are crammed with gratitude for her dedication and years of service.”

Comerford, 61, sharpened her culinary abilities whereas working at resorts in Chicago and eating places in Washington earlier than the White Home introduced her on in 1995 as an assistant chef.

A naturalized U.S. citizen and a local of the Philippines, she was named govt chef in 2005. Her duties as govt chef included designing and executing menus for state dinners, social occasions, vacation capabilities, receptions and official luncheons.

She and pastry chef Susie Morrison — additionally the primary lady in that job — shaped a duo that has tantalized the style buds of visitors at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their culinary creations for practically a decade.

A lavish state dinner is a instrument of U.S. diplomacy, a excessive honor reserved for America’s longstanding and closest allies and the meals is the signature occasion. Comerford’s final state dinner was for Kenyan President William Ruto and his spouse, Rachel, in Might.

The group served a three-course meal of chilled heirloom tomato soup and a “better of each worlds” important course of smoked beef quick ribs and butter-poached lobster. Dessert was a home made white chocolate basket of raspberries, peaches and different fruit.

Chef and humanitarian José Andrés appeared to interrupt the information Monday night with a put up congratulating her. “You’re a nationwide treasure, a culinary diplomat who has proven the world how an immigrant can have fun American meals & share it with the world’s leaders,” he posted. “Congrats on retiring, we love you Cris.”