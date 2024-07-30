‘White dudes’ rally to elect Kamala Harris as the first female president

Some well-known “white dudes” — together with the man who performed “The Dude” — rallied in help of Vice President Kamala Harris, who can be the primary feminine president if elected, within the inaugural occasion of a brand new group known as White Dudes for Harris on Monday night time.

The title could also be a bit facetious, however the star-studded Zoom name attracted greater than 180,000 individuals and raised virtually $4 million, based on organizers, who’re themselves a bunch of white dude Democratic political operatives.

Over the almost 3½-hour name, they stated, they offered greater than 5,700 White Dudes for Harris trucker caps — “not the sharp ones,” joked Ross Morales Rocketto, one of many organizers, referring to much less PC gatherings of white dudes just like the Ku Klux Klan.

“All through American historical past, when white males organized, it was usually with pointy hats on,” stated Rocketto earlier than he added how proud he was of this group of white males, who he stated are too hardly ever heard from.

Actor Jeff Bridges, who performed “The Dude” within the cult traditional “The Huge Lebowski,” was excited when he heard in regards to the gathering of his fellow white dudes.

“I qualify, man! I’m white, I’m a dude, and I’m for Harris,” Bridges stated. “A girl president, man, how thrilling!”

Visitors included a number of of the white dudes Harris is contemplating to be her vice presidential operating mate, together with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who introduced he was withdrawing from consideration moments earlier than the decision started.

“The vibes are unimaginable,” Buttigieg stated.

Walz, who has shot up the charts of progressives’ favourite white dudes in current days as he has made the rounds on TV, stated was thrilled by the thought of Harris’ beating former President Donald Trump.

“Make that bastard get up afterwards and know {that a} Black girl kicked his a– and despatched him on the highway and you realize that’s one thing that man’s going to should stay with the remainder of his life,” Walz stated.

In a world the place illustration issues, the white dudes confirmed up in drive.

There have been white dude singers like Josh Groban and Lance Bass. White dude actors like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Hamill, Josh Gad, Paul Scheer and Sean Astin. And their white dude boss, director and Hollywood govt J.J. Abrams.

There have been additionally loads of white dudes from the world of Democratic politics, like White Home infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, former Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama and Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, who pledged a $50,000 donation match.

“What a wide range of whiteness we’ve right here” stated actor Bradley Whitford of “West Wing” fame. “It’s like a rainbow of beige.”

Jeff Bridges was one of many “white dudes” on the decision Monday night time. White Dudes for Harris through YouTube

The “white dudes” name got here after related calls focused towards Black ladies and white ladies held in current weeks.

There have been plenty of self-deprecating jokes in regards to the gathering Monday night time — in addition to opening remarks from a Black man, Working Households Social gathering Nationwide Director Maurice Mitchell, whose helped reassure any uncomfortable individuals that it was OK to be there.

However for all of the jokes, the boys additionally spoke candidly and movingly about their conflicted emotions about masculinity, how tough it may be to open up emotionally and the way they really feel alienated from different white males, who’re the core of Trump’s help.

“Black ladies have been exhibiting as much as vote for progressive white dudes for generations, and it’s time we present up for them,” stated Broadway actor Rory O’Malley, who originated the function of Elder McKinney in “The Ebook of Mormon.”

Some stated they felt a uncommon sense of neighborhood and catharsis within the occasion.

“White guys are actually uninterested in the countless parade of bizarre MAGA Republicans making an attempt to bend our democracy to its breaking level,” Brad Bauman, a longtime Democratic communications marketing consultant who helped manage the decision, instructed NBC Information.

“They suppose they get us, however they don’t,” Bauman added. “And truthfully, their darkish imaginative and prescient for our future is simply holding all of us again. That’s why we determined to begin White Dudes for Harris.”