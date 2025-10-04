Whitcomb’s Bench Impact Helps Fuel Mercury’s Playoff Effort

Sami Whitcomb played a significant role in the Phoenix Mercury’s success this season. She is a reliable player who ended up playing multiple roles. She is one of the Mercury’s reserves, but she also spent time in their starting lineup. She moved to that role, as Kahleah Copper missed time due to injuries.
Whitcomb delivered in that role, and now, she is back in her reserve role and is providing a spark off the bench. The Mercury have played well in the playoffs, and Whitcomb had some nice performances in that period. For example, she had two 13-point games during this run.
The Mercury reserve had her first 13-point game in Game 3 of the Mercury’s series against the New York Liberty. She also had a rebound, an assist and a steal. She had an 11-point game right after that, and she had three rebounds and two assists. Then, her second 13-point game was in Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx.
In that game, Whitcomb not only had 13 points, but she also contributed in other ways. She had six assists, four rebounds and two steals. The Mercury ended up winning that game 89-83. That game went into overtime, and it was because of Whitcomb.
Phoenix trailed in that game, but Satou Sabally led the charge in their comeback. Then, after missing a shot, Whitcomb got a second chance, and she knocked down a big shot. Phoenix stayed focus, and in the end, they picked up the victory.
The Mercury went on to win the next two games, and now, they are preparing for the WNBA Finals. It has been a good run for Phoenix, and in that time, Whitcomb is averaging eight points, 3.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Phoenix’s sharpshooter knows what it takes to win, and she is bringing that experience into the Mercury’s playoff journey. Whitcomb won championships back in 2018 and 2020. She was with the Seattle Storm at that time, and after that, she spent some time with the Liberty before returning to Seattle. Eventually, she made her way to Phoenix.
The Mercury are in a good position, and if reserves like Whitcomb are contributing, the team becomes even more dangerous. This is a great moment for the team, and if they are at their best, it can be a fantastic Finals.
