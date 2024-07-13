Whit Merrifield released by Phillies

There have been reviews that they’ve targeted solely on middle area, however that’s not believed to be correct. The Phillies are on the lookout for nook outfielders, too. Names usually linked to the Phillies — like Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm Jr. — are unlikely, both as a result of the Phillies could be unwilling to half with the prospects required to accumulate the participant, or as a result of they most likely don’t have true curiosity within the participant.