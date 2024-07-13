Whit Merrifield released by Phillies

There have been studies that they’ve targeted solely on heart area, however that isn’t believed to be correct. The Phillies are in search of nook outfielders, too. Names typically linked to the Phillies — like Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm Jr. — are unlikely, both as a result of the Phillies could be unwilling to half with the prospects required to amass the participant, or as a result of they most likely don’t have true curiosity within the participant.