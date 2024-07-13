Whit Merrifield released by Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — The subsequent couple weeks for the Phillies may form their October successes or failures.
The July 30 Commerce Deadline is approaching. They should determine how they wish to enhance their 26-man roster. Do they spend sources on a right-handed-hitting outfielder? Do they get one other late-inning reliever? Do they do each? To make the most effective determination attainable, they launched three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield on Friday, lower than 5 months after he signed a one-year, $8 million contract.
Merrifield, 35, hit simply .199 with three dwelling runs, 11 RBIs and a .572 OPS over 174 plate appearances. He ranked final in common exit velocity (83.0 mph) out of 322 gamers with a minimal 100 balls in play.
“We’re attempting to get slightly extra thump from the suitable aspect,” Phillies supervisor Rob Thomson stated. “We thought it was going to be Whit. As laborious as he labored at it, it’s a troublesome job. It wasn’t coming.”
The Phillies will spend the subsequent couple weeks taking part in and evaluating Weston Wilson, who they promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. It’s no secret the Phils want assist in the outfield.
There have been studies that they’ve targeted solely on heart area, however that isn’t believed to be correct. The Phillies are in search of nook outfielders, too. Names typically linked to the Phillies — like Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm Jr. — are unlikely, both as a result of the Phillies could be unwilling to half with the prospects required to amass the participant, or as a result of they most likely don’t have true curiosity within the participant.
Getting into Friday, Phillies outfielders ranked twenty fifth in baseball with a .661 OPS; their left fielders had been twentieth with a .681 OPS.
The Phils want an outfielder who can hit left-handed pitching, aside from proper fielder Nick Castellanos, who was batting .295 with a .938 OPS in opposition to lefties since Could 19 coming into Friday.
Right here’s how the opposite Phillies’ outfielders have fared in opposition to southpaws coming into Friday:
• Merrifield — .190 common; .567 OPS in 84 plate appearances
• Brandon Marsh — .149 common; .392 OPS in 54 plate appearances
• Cristian Pache — .210 common; .635 OPS in 73 plate appearances
• Johan Rojas — .186 common; .417 OPS in 62 plate appearances
It is among the Phillies’ few points, however it may turn out to be a significant drawback within the postseason if groups stack left-handed pitching in opposition to them.
“They’re going to place as many [lefties] as they will in opposition to us,” Thomson stated. “That’s one thing that hopefully Wes can present.”
Wilson began the season poorly, however has been on a tear these days in Triple-A, hitting .315 with 10 dwelling runs, 20 RBIs and a 1.185 OPS in his final 20 video games. Count on Wilson to play recurrently in left area in opposition to lefties for the subsequent couple weeks. He has performed 10 out of his 15 video games in left area since June 1, together with his last 5 video games with the IronPigs.
“I’m this prefer it’s an incredible alternative,” stated Wilson, who went 1-for-3 with a stroll and a stolen base in Friday’s 6-2 loss to Oakland. “Hopefully come up, play and assist this staff win. That’s all I wish to do right here. Assist this staff win. They’ve acquired a great factor going proper now. I simply wish to hold that going.”