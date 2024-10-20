Whip up Breakfast like a Pro

Creator

In the event you prefer to prepare dinner ceaselessly, then you definitely doubtless don’t have a lot hassle with meals preparation. Like determining precisely how a lot a “sprint” is. Or draining floor beef with out spilling the meat into your sink. Or figuring out the exact variations between dicing, chopping, and mincing.

If that is you, then you definitely in all probability can crack an ideal egg each time — not like the remainder of us.

We all know what it’s prefer to really feel the slimy sensation of egg yolk on our palms. We all the time hold a paper towel helpful to wipe off the counter, range, and bowl when the egg whites miss their goal. We’re masters at choosing out eggshell items from our concoctions. And if we in some way miss one, we frequently uncover it whereas biting right into a muffin, cupcake, or flapjack.

For all the remainder of us: the drained (of cleansing up egg messes), the poor (dexterity individuals who crumble eggshells), the huddled lots (of used paper towels lined with egg goop)….

There’s now hope! Introducing the EZ Cracker Egg Separator!

With the EZ Cracker, you now not have to fret about exploding egg yolks or crumbling eggshell items. As a result of this helpful system cracks an ideal egg each single time!

The EZ Cracker consists of two plastic handles about 4 to 6 inches lengthy. The entrance of the system has two oval-shaped rings on the left and proper aspect and a “claw” which hovers excessive and backside.

Right here’s the way it works: you place a single egg in order that the 2 rings maintain it in place at both finish. Then whenever you squeeze the 2 handles along with one hand, the claw closes from the highest to crack the egg. Most significantly, the underside a part of the claw separates and clutches the egg to maintain it in place whereas the yolk and whites drop down into your skillet or mixing bowl. As a result of the crack is clear, no undesirable shell particles are launched.

In different phrases: you get an ideal egg crack time after time after time! With the EZ Cracker, you possibly can carry again the enjoyment of baking cookies, frying eggs, or making ready quiches!

The EZ Cracker can also be extremely invaluable when you’ve gotten a recipe which requires separating eggs.

You know the way that normally goes: making an attempt to pour the yolk from one half-egg to the opposite? That’s assuming you’ll be able to neatly crack the egg in half within the first place. More often than not, you find yourself with a barely enough egg yolk and/or white, scattered bits of eggshell, and glops of “ovo-gunk” throughout your fingers.

However wit the EZ Cracker Egg Separator, you will get an ideal division of egg yolk and egg white each time you crack an egg!

You see, the EZ Cracker comes with an egg separator attachment which affixes to the underside of the system (under the “rings and claw” equipment). The attachment is a flat, spherical disc which completely catches the egg yolk whenever you squeeze the EZ Cracker deal with – permitting the egg white to drop “yolklessly” into your bowl or pan.

This clear, easy egg separating course of permits you to whip up more healthy egg-white omelets, creamier meringue for pies, or richer selfmade eggnog!

The EZ Cracker Egg Separator additionally turns out to be useful whenever you need a hard-boiled egg. You know the way time consuming it may be to crack and peel off a complete shell? It nearly makes hard-boiled eggs not well worth the effort – plus you’re sure to overlook just a few items or scatter some particles in your counter or desk.

However the EZ Cracker solves this downside. While you put a hard-boiled egg into the rings on the system and squeeze the deal with, the claw cracks the egg sufficient to make shell peeling straightforward. However the backside components of the claw don’t transfer aside (like they do with an everyday egg); they simply maintain the egg in place to make sure an ideal crack.

Voila! The EZ Cracker takes the “arduous” out of hard-boiled egg preparation!

So until you take pleasure in cleansing up after your self within the kitchen, the EZ Cracker is one thing that anybody can use – irrespective of how a lot they prefer to prepare dinner!

You may also need to take into consideration giving the EZ Cracker Egg Separator to another person. It’s an ideal present concept for:

the one man/lady who may use a little bit help within the kitchen

the senior citizen who likes to prepare dinner however who will not be as coordinated (to crack eggs by hand) as in previous years

the household with children who like to assist their dad and mom prepare dinner and bake

a pair or household as a housewarming current

any prepare dinner who likes recipes that require a whole lot of eggs!

No extra making an attempt to make use of the bowl lip, a fork, or the kitchen counter to crack your eggs. These solely result in heartbreak (and egg break!) and further cleanup time. Why make cooking any tougher than it’s? Order your EZ Cracker Egg Separator right this moment!