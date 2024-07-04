Which stores are open, closed

Comfortable Fourth of July!

The Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this 12 months and though some shops shall be closed for the vacation, most grocery shops shall be open with modified hours for anybody who must seize a last-minute pack of sizzling canine.

Right here’s if mail is being delivered on July 4th and which shops are open on the Fourth of July in Florida.

Does USPS ship mail on July 4th?

The Fourth of July is a federal vacation, so all publish places of work shall be closed. However you’ll be able to nonetheless use Precedence Mail Categorical, which is out there 12 months a 12 months.

USPS instructed USA TODAY that every one publish places of work shall be closed for retail transactions and there shall be no common residential or enterprise mail deliveries on Thursday, July 4.

Is Publix open on July 4th in Florida?

Publix solely closes its doorways for 3 holidays every year: Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

Publix grocery shops shall be open on the Fourth of July, however Publix pharmacies shall be closed, so fill any prescriptions you want this week earlier than Thursday, July 4.

Most Publix shops open at 7 a.m. and shut at 10 p.m. Some Publix shops shut at 9 p.m. often, however not many. Publix Liquors shops open at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., relying on the placement.

Is Winn-Dixie open on July 4th?

Winn-Dixie areas in Florida shall be open on July 4th, with common hours.

Usually, Florida Winn-Dixie shops open at 7 a.m. and shut at 11 p.m. daily. Winn-Dixie’s pharmacies and wine and spirits providers don’t open till 9 a.m.

Is Goal open on July 4th, 2024?

Goal shall be open all through the Fourth of July weekend, however hours of operation may differ from location to location, so test your native retailer’s hours earlier than you go.

Most Goal shops in Florida open at 8 a.m. and shut at 10 p.m. Some Goal areas open at 7 a.m.

Is Walmart open on July 4th, 2024?

Walmart shops solely shut on Thanksgiving and Christmas, so that they may also be open with common hours on the Fourth of July.

Most Walmart shops in Florida open a complete hour earlier than Publix or Winn-Dixie, at 6 a.m. They shut at 11 p.m. The identical hours apply to most Walmart Neighborhood Market areas.

Walmart shops are now not open 24 hours a day. Walmart’s 24/7 schedule was placed on maintain in 2020, throughout the first COVID quarantine and has no plans to return to pre-pandemic hours.

Will Aldi be open on the Fourth of July?

Aldi shops shall be open with restricted hours on the Fourth of July.

Some Aldi retailer areas in Florida open at 9 a.m. and a few open at 8:30 a.m. You will discover the shop locator right here to double-check what time your nearest Aldi opens. Most Aldi areas shut at both 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Vacation hours can differ from location to location, so test your native Aldi’s vacation hours earlier than you go.

Is Dealer Joe’s open on July 4th? Dealer Joe’s vacation hours 2024

Dealer Joe’s areas will solely be open till 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Most Dealer Joe’s areas in Florida open at 8 a.m. A couple of areas open at 9 a.m. Dealer Joe’s shops normally shut at 9 p.m. throughout their common hours.

Is Complete Meals closed on July 4th?

Most Complete Meals areas will shut early, at 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Beneath common hours, most Florida Complete Meals areas open at 8 a.m. and shut at 11 p.m. There are a couple of that open at 7:30 a.m. And a few Complete Meals areas, like these in Jacksonville, Fort Myers and Tallahassee, that shut at 9 p.m. Complete Meals shops in Gainesville shut at 10 p.m.

Are Costco and Sam’s Membership open on the Fourth of July?

Costco shall be closed on the Fourth of July.

Most Sam’s Membership areas shall be open from 10 a.m. to six p.m.

Are House Depot and Lowe’s open on the Fourth of July?

Each Lowe’s and House Depot shall be open on July 4th and shut at 8 p.m.

Verify your location’s hours for any variations.