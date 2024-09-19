Which Rice Cooker? My Choice is The Zojirushi NP-HBC10 5-1/2-Cup Rice Cooker and Warmer

Creator

Shannon Younger

November 22, 2011

If you’re like me and trying to find a brand new equipment you will have a couple of issues to think about. How a lot does the equipment price and is it value it? What does it do or can do? Does it look good? Look is huge for me. I like for stuff to look good in my kitchen. So my query one weekend was: Which Rice Cooker ought to I get?

I like rice. Being athletic and really lively with sports activities it’s a carbohydrate I like extra so than potatoes and yams. Utilizing the Zojirushi NP-HBC10 5-1/2-Cup Rice Cooker I could make a ton of rice rapidly. Doesn’t matter what sort of rice you cook dinner. You cab throw down with brown rice, Gabaa brown rice, yellow rice, white rice, and sticky rice. Sticky rice is my favourite and I like to make it with a wholesome dish of stir-fry hen. I’ve by no means been capable of make respectable sticky rice. So this rice cooker solutions the query as to how one can cook dinner rice.

One other good characteristic is you can too cook dinner sushi rice, candy rice and porridge. I’ve by no means tried to cook dinner these rices and I’d don’t know how one can. The recipes and how one can comes within the field however I wouldn’t need to eat porridge; sounds nasty personally. The Zojirushi Rice Cooker cooks your rice evenly each time. This is because of the truth that this unit has a black, thick, spherical, inside cooking pan and heating system that’s specifically designed for that goal. When the cooking cycle is finished there’s a beep that allows you to know your rice is finished. One the cycle is finished you may select to maintain your rice heat for and prolonged period of time.

It’s a straightforward to wash equipment. The inside lid is washable and detachable. You possibly can wash by hand or dishwasher. The equipment itself is stainless-steel so it wipes down simply. Stainless-steel is cool in my view and matches absolutely anything. I like to make use of Windex on all my home equipment and this will get the identical remedy. It comes with a spatula and a removable twine, spatula holder and a measuring cup.

I prefer to get some rice prepared earlier than I get within the bathe after the health club. My different meals is prepared prematurely since I’m a busy skilled. I’ve to cook dinner my rice recent. You possibly can all the time put it aside nevertheless it simply isn’t the identical in my view. For a easy rice recipe I prefer to have some floor turkey already cooked. Then when the rice is prepared I simply heat up the turkey and throw a ton of it on high of the sticky rice or brown rice. This little meal is fast and nutritious and protein packed.

The one disadvantage about this product in my view is the worth. Retail is round 285.00. For me it’s value it. I’ve used low cost home equipment. They’ve by no means lasted for me. I’ve had an affordable rice cooker. It obtained the job accomplished however not with the flexibility of the Zojirushi NP-HBC10 5-1/2-Cup Rice Cooker and Hotter. You principally get what you pay for.

So there you might have it. These are my causes for utilizing this specific rice cooker.