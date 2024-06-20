Which ‘Perfect Match’ Season 1 Couples Are Still Together?

Contestants on season 1 of Netflix’s Excellent Match competed in a collection of challenges to find out which duo was most suitable through the 2023 season.

One couple stood victorious on the finish of all of the eliminations, repairings and new additions to the villa — Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati. Main as much as the finale, nevertheless, the pair didn’t anticipate to win.

“We thought we misplaced it,” Dom revealed throughout a March 2023 interview with Vulture. “Initially, as a result of I used to be in the home so lengthy, I felt we made a whole lot of enemies as a result of I went on dates and turned folks down for Georgia, and Georgia turned folks down for me. I form of took Georgia from Chase [DeMoor].”

Dom added that when Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow introduced their engagement, he and Georgia “checked out one another like, ‘Yeah, we’re not profitable this.’”

Joey and Kariselle — who had a fling earlier than their time on the truth collection — acquired engaged through the last episode. Nonetheless, they determined to go their separate methods a couple of months after the present wrapped. Dom and Georgia, for his or her half, have additionally referred to as it quits.

Maintain scrolling to see the place all of the Excellent Match season 1 {couples} at the moment are: