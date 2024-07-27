Which Olympics events are Katie Ledecky swimming in? Here’s how and when to watch her next heat

Katie Ledecky of the US prepares to compete within the Ladies’s 800m freestyle closing on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Group Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sarah Stier/Getty Pictures



Ten-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky might be competing on the 2024 Summer time Olympics in Paris. Probably the most adorned feminine swimmers of all time, the 27-year-old is competing in her fourth Olympic Video games the place she’ll hope to win her eighth gold medal.

Maintain studying under to learn how to observe Katie Ledecky go for gold on the Paris Summer time Olympics.

How and when to observe Katie Ledecky’s swimming occasions on the 2024 Summer time Olympics

Ladies’s swimming occasions on the Summer time Olympics are scheduled to happen from July 27, 2024 to August 4, 2024. Swimming will air on NBC and USA Community. Peacock will livestream each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies.

You may bounce to Katie Ledecky’s full schedule by clicking right here. She is prone to swim on Saturday, July 27 at 5:00 a.m. ET and a pair of:52 p.m. ET.

NBC, USA Community, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel. USA Community will air all Olympic occasions, together with swimming.

Learn how to watch Katie Ledecky’s swimming occasions on the Summer time Olympic Video games with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embody NBC and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer time Olympics, it is simple to observe the 2024 Summer time Olympics if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your greatest choices for watching are under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

A Peacock subscription prices $8 per thirty days. An annual plan is on the market for $80 per 12 months (greatest worth). You may cancel anytime.

Stream the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games on Sling TV



For streaming the Paris Olympics — and for streaming all of the must-watch school soccer and NFL video games to observe this fall — we like Sling TV. The cable TV substitute possibility gives packages that embody your native NBC station beginning at $45 per thirty days, or $70 for 2 months (particular prepay supply). You additionally get entry to E! and USA Community (together with 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K decision). We like that there is a $11 per thirty days sports activities add-on plan referred to as Sports activities Additional and the choice so as to add on Paramount+ if you wish to catch much more sporting occasions this fall.

Faucet the button under to join Sling TV.

Watch the 2024 Summer time Olympics airing on community TV with Fubo



You can too catch the 2024 Summer time Olympics airing on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France, and virtually each NFL recreation subsequent season. Packages embody the dwell feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you can watch extra than simply the Summer time Olympics- all with out a cable subscription.

To observe the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You may start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with Olympic occasions, you may have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo gives NCAA school sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will wish to take into account including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Additional package deal, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Additional channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 per thirty days.

Watch the 2024 Summer time Olympics on Hulu + Reside TV



You may watch the 2024 Summer time Olympics and extra top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Reside TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games and each NFL recreation on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV, plus unique dwell common season NFL video games, standard studio reveals (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per thirty days.

Watch the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games dwell with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You can too watch the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games airing on community TV with an reasonably priced indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels reminiscent of CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. Here is the kicker: There isn’t any month-to-month cost.

For anybody dwelling in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor residences), a digital TV antenna might not decide up a very good sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of properties, a digital TV antenna gives a severely cheap technique to watch sports activities with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas may present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain tons of of HD TV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and might filter out mobile and FM alerts. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is at the moment $56 at Amazon, diminished from $70 with coupon.

2024 Summer time Olympic Video games: Katie Ledecky’s competitors schedule

Katie Ledecky of the US reacts after the Ladies’s 200m freestyle closing on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Group Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Maddie Meyer/Getty Pictures



Ledecky’s competitors schedule begins on Saturday, July 27 and concludes on Saturday, August 3. Ledecky will seemingly compete within the following occasions and days,

All instances Japanese

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Ladies’s 400-meter freestyle heats at 5 a.m.

Ladies’s 400-meter freestyle closing at 2:52 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Ladies’s 1500-meter freestyle heats at 5 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Ladies’s 1500-meter freestyle closing at 3:09 p.m.

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Ladies’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay preliminary at 5 a.m.

Ladies’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay closing at 3:49 p.m.

Friday, August 2, 2024

Ladies’s 800-meter freestyle heats at 5 a.m.

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Ladies’s 800-meter freestyle closing at 3:08 p.m.

What data does Katie Ledecky maintain?

Although Ledecky beforehand held the world file for the 400m freestyle, she at the moment holds the world file for 2 of the 4 occasions by which she’ll be competing — the 800m freestyle (8 minutes, 4.79 seconds) and the 1500m freestyle (15:20.48).