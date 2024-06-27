Whether it’s love or hate, Jared McCain is ready for whatever comes his way in Philadelphia with the Sixers

Kicking off an important offseason, Philadelphia stayed pat within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA Draft, utilizing the sixteenth decide on Duke sharpshooter Jared McCain. The combo guard at Duke turned recognized for his 40% three-point proportion, the TikToks he posts, his painted fingernails, and the shared journey he’s gone on along with his brother.

Solely minutes after his choice, McCain spoke to Sixers reporters for the primary time. Spoiler alert: he talked about cheesesteaks in his first reply.

McCain, who comes with a status of being a tough employee, thinks coming to Philadelphia ought to be a straightforward transition after taking part in off a giant man throughout his freshman 12 months at Duke.

“Clearly taking part in by way of [Kyle Filipowski], I discovered to create house for him and simply have the ability to let him do his work and discover gaps and discover methods to get open,” he stated. “So I feel it’s an important transition for me.”

Not solely does he imagine the on-court transition will go properly, however he thinks his expertise as a Duke Blue Satan and the status that comes with that can assist his transition as a Philadelphian as properly.

“Clearly that comes with plenty of hate and plenty of scrutiny wherever you go,” he stated, “however I feel that’s making ready for the place I’m at, particularly with Philly, so I feel I’m prepared for it.”

He was already requested about his TikToks and fingernails, and isn’t nervous about how folks will understand him in a hard-nosed metropolis.

“Yeah, you already know I do the social media, the nail portray, I do all that stuff, however basketball is my fundamental focus and this has been my dream since I used to be 4 or 5 years previous,” he stated. “So I’m going to do no matter I can simply to win and convey a constructive perspective and simply have enjoyable, man. I’m joyful with life and I attempt to convey that in all places I am going.”

McCain credit his household for his constructive persona. He repeatedly talked about that no matter hate he might face, he’s going to battle it with positivity.

“It’s gotten me this far, so I received’t cease now,” he stated. “And even when there’s a bunch of hate coming my manner, I attempt to be as constructive as attainable and simply proceed to work and belief my work.”

He’s basically seen the draft course of as a journey he’s gone on along with his brother. Jayce McCain needed to cease taking part in basketball as a consequence of blood clots, and went to Duke to develop into a grad assistant to be on the similar college as his brother, Jared.

“It was our dream to get drafted, and so we each did it,” he stated.