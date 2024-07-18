Where’s the Best Place to Get a Hot Dog in Owensboro, KY

I do not want a motive to eat a sizzling canine, however right this moment is a really special occasion that I’ll undoubtedly be celebrating! It is Nationwide Scorching Canine Day!

Considered one of my greatest associates, Mercedez Varble, can be a fellow sizzling canine lover, so for the previous few years now we have celebrated with a gals glizzy evening. The custom has been huge ole beef franks and ice chilly beers from Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville. We take heed to some superior music, run into nice associates, and get our buns a-dancin’.

Really, the primary yr we ever celebrated there, Mercy was so dedicated to her Boot Scootin’ Boogie dance, she cut up her britches down the again! It was HILARIOUS. She creeped alongside the wall hiding her rear whereas I went and located her one other pair in her automotive.

This yr, whereas we undoubtedly will probably be partaking in Brasher Canine, I used to be considering we may hit up someplace new for slightly Pup-petizer. A warm-up weiner if you’ll. So, I requested my associates the place they prefer to go once they simply are craving a sizzling canine. Just like the notorious scene from Legally Blonde 2.

Here’s a checklist of everybody’s favourite sizzling canine spots within the Owensboro space. Try our official Weiner Meter on the finish of the checklist and forged your vote!

1. Sonic Drive-In

Scrumptious Sonic Drink Concepts

2. Sam’s Membership

3. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

4. 5 Guys Burgers & Fries *pro-tip they may slice them in half earlier than placing them on the griddle in order that they get good a crispy!

5. Dairy Queen

6. Large Dipper! *pro-tip gotta get your canine as a Pig-in-a-Blanket right here! Wrapped in bacon and crammed with cheese. SO GOOD.

7. Carnival Cafe on Scherm Rd. in Owensboro, KY

8. Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville 2nd St. Downtown Owensboro, KY

9. The Owensboro Conference Middle

10. The Again 9 Golf Membership in Santa Claus, IN

I could have saved two of one of the best for final. I have never tried both but, so I am unable to make any guarantees, however simply have a sense! I plan to examine them out ASAP. They’re each native meals vans that arrange round city so I will hyperlink their Fb pages. That means you possibly can comply with them to see the place they are going to be in case you get a yearning for one thing scrumptious.

11. Jazzy D’s Smokin’ Ribs sells every kind of mouth-watering meats together with an all-beef hotdog! You could find them at Friday After 5 each week and you’ll catch them arrange on the Get Go Specific subsequent to the Midtown Constructing on the nook of ninth and Frederica.

12. Canine-Gon-It Scorching Canine & Lemonade Cart deep fries their canines for an ideal crispy frank with piled excessive toppings. They serve up every kind of artistic choices just like the Fiesta Frank with Mexican corn, Mac Daddy with mac & cheese, Chili canines, BBQ canines, and extra. They are going to be posted up in entrance of HIS Church behind the McDonald’s on South Frederica tonight from 5PM to 9PM so you possibly can have fun the vacation.

Is your favourite on the checklist, or are you a kind of weirdos like my co-host Chad who does not even like sizzling canines? Chime in on our Weiner Meter Ballot right here for science!

It is Nationwide Scorching Day! What’s Your Weiner Meter?