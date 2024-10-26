Where to watch USC Trojans vs Rutgers football streaming free; spread, game odds

Lincoln Riley and the reeling USC Trojans face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as underdogs making an attempt to knock off among the finest defensive groups within the nation on the highway on this Week 7 school soccer showdown. This sport kicks off at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET (10 p.m. CT) on Friday, October 25 with a dwell broadcast on FOX, and streaming dwell on demand.

• WATCH: Rutgers vs. USC soccer dwell totally free with Fubo (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial) or see extra streaming choices under.

What TV channel is the USC vs. Rutgers soccer sport on tonight?

When: Kickoff takes place at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET (10 p.m. CT) on Friday, October 25.

The place: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA

TV channel: FOX

Find out how to watch streaming dwell, or on-line: In the event you don’t have cable, you may nonetheless watch this sport dwell for FREE with Fubo (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial). If you have already got a cable or satellite tv for pc subscription already, you may watch the sport on FOX Sports activities Stay by signing in together with your supplier data.

You could find out extra about which channel FOX is on in your space through the use of the channel finders right here: Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Constitution, Optimum/Altice.

USC vs. Rutgers unfold, newest betting odds

Level unfold: USC: -13.5 | UW: +13.5

Over/Beneath: 56.5