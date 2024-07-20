Where to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight

Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is prepared for a battle and it is not with Mike Tyson.

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson battle was scheduled for July 20, however an ulcer flareup pressured Tyson to withdraw from that date. In March, Tyson had been seen coaching in Instrument singer Maynard James Keenan’s gymnasium in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Now, the 27-year-old Paul will meet one other opponent within the boxing ring. He and Mike Perry are scheduled to battle quickly, and if Paul would not win, his battle with Mike Tyson is likely to be in jeopardy.

“(Tyson) was involved about me taking this battle,’’ Paul informed reporters Wednesday. “He’s like, ‘What’s Jake pondering? This man Mike Perry is a killer.’ So he had some considerations.”

“However Tyson, my message to you is don’t fear. I’m going to place this man to sleep. It is a Mike appetizer and also you’re subsequent.’’

This is learn how to tune in to the “Mike appetizer” or the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry battle.

How a lot does Jake Paul weigh?

Through the Friday weigh-ins, Paul efficiently hit the 200-pound mark after coming in at 200.4 kilos in an earlier scare, based on MMA Preventing.

When is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry battle?

Jake Paul will battle 32-year-old Mike Perry on Saturday, July 20, at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET.

Perry is a former blended martial arts fighter and is 5-0 as a bare-knuckle fighter. He solely has one professional boxing match beneath his belt. He suffered a fourth-round knockout in opposition to Kenneth McNeil in 2015.

The Paul-Perry will probably be an eight-round boxing match at cruiserweight, with each fighters utilizing 10-ounce gloves.

The place can I watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry battle?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry battle on Saturday, July 20, in Amalie Area in Tampa, Florida, will probably be accessible to stream on DAZN beginning at $54.99.

When will Mike Tyson battle Jake Paul?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson battle is now scheduled for Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

