Where to watch Texas Tech vs TCU football streaming free today; TV channel, spread, game odds

In-state rivals battle because the Texas Tech Pink Raiders go to the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 9 Huge 12 motion. This recreation kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, October 26 with a dwell broadcast on FOX, and streaming dwell on demand.

TCU is on the lookout for consecutive convention wins to assist proper their path after a 13-7 win over Utah final weekend. TCU WR Kack Bech is having a profession yr and has been a significant robust level for the Horned Frogs offense this yr. Texas Tech couldn’t get it accomplished towards Baylor final weekend, their first Huge 12 lack of the yr.

What TV channel is the Texas Tech vs. TCU soccer recreation on right this moment?

When: Kickoff takes place at 12:30 a.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, October 26.

The place: Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Value, TX

TV channel: FOX

Texas Tech vs. TCU unfold, newest betting odds

Moneyline: TCU: -230 | TTU: +195

Level unfold: TCU: -6.5 | TTU: +6.5

Over/Below: 66.5