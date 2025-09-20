Where to watch Oregon State vs. Oregon today, TV, streaming info

Oregon State 2025 football schedule: Who Beavers play next season Here’s who head coach Trent Bray and the Oregon State Beavers football team will face in the 2025 college football season. Staff

Oregon State football is 0-3 for the first time since 2011 and is now heading down Interstate 5 to take on rival and US LBM Coaches Poll No. 5 Oregon.

The game, scheduled for a noon kickoff on Sept. 20, leans heavily in favor of the Ducks. Oregon’s got off to a hot 3-0 start and appears to be trending in the exact opposite direction to that of Oregon State.

Last week, No. 16 Texas Tech caught lightning in a bottle on offense, exploding for over 500 yards of offense and 45 points on an Oregon State defense that had no answers. Offensively, star running back Anthony Hankerson has just 190 rushing yards and one touchdown across three games as the OSU run game has yet to find its rhythm. Quarterback Maalik Murphy and the passing game show flashes of success, but have yet to lead the Beavers to a win.

Life’s not about to get any easier this week when Oregon State visits an Oregon team at Autzen Stadium that’s ranked fourth in points per game and is one of the most dominant rushers, defenders and throwers of the football in the country.

Follow along here for live updates and highlights when the game begins.

Stream Oregon State vs. Oregon here

What channel is Oregon State vs. Oregon on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

Oregon State vs. Oregon will broadcast on the Big Ten Network in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season. Jeff Levering and Jack Butt will call the game from the booth at Autzen Stadium, with Brooke Fletcher reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options include Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Oregon State vs. Oregon time today

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20

Saturday, Sept. 20 Start time: Noon

The Oregon State vs. Oregon game starts at noon from Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Stream Oregon State vs. Oregon

Oregon State football content list

Oregon State vs Oregon picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 20

Spread: Oregon by 33.5

Oregon by 33.5 Over/under: 57

57 Moneyline: N/A

Landon Bartlett covers high school sports and Oregon State for the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at [email protected] or on X or Instagram @bartlelo.

Our team of savvy editors independently handpicks all recommendations. If you purchase through our links, the USA Today Network may earn a commission. Prices were accurate at the time of publication but may change.

Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. While we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are. No guarantees are made with regards to results or financial gain. All forms of betting carry financial risk and it is up to the individual to make bets with or without the assistance of information provided on this site and we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of following the betting tips provided on this site. Past performances do not guarantee success in the future and betting odds fluctuate from one minute to the next. The material contained on this site is intended to inform, entertain and educate the reader and in no way represents an inducement to gamble legally or illegally or any sort of professional advice.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside. It is your sole responsibility to act in accordance with your local laws.