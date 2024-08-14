Where to watch live streaming and telecast in India, get match time

The European soccer season formally kicks off with Champions League winners Actual Madrid taking up Atalanta, the Europa League champions, within the ultimate of the UEFA Tremendous Cup 2024 on the Nationwide Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

The Actual Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Tremendous Cup 2024 ultimate might be reside streamed and telecast in India. The soccer match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Kylian Mbappe, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France and some of the sought-after forwards within the soccer world, is about to debut for Los Blancos. The 18-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick Felipe might additionally get his first sport.

The Spanish soccer membership claimed its fifteenth UEFA Champions League title with a 2-0 victory in opposition to Borussia Dortmund within the ultimate in June.

Forward of the UEFA Tremendous Cup 2024 ultimate, Los Blancos performed three pleasant matches, shedding twice and successful as soon as.

However, Atalanta clinched the Europa League trophy for the primary time of their historical past final season. Within the UEFA Europa League ultimate in Might, the Italian soccer membership defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

Atalanta, who play within the Serie A, arrive within the Tremendous Cup after enjoying 4 friendlies, shedding thrice and managing only a draw.

Actual Madrid maintain the sting within the head-to-head with a 2-0 report. The 2 groups met within the Champions League spherical of 16 stage in 2021. La Liga giants eked out a slim 1-0 win within the away leg earlier than a complete 3-1 victory at dwelling.

A win in Warsaw would make Actual Madrid the one staff to have gained the UEFA Tremendous Cup six instances. They’re at the moment tied with FC Barcelona and AC Milan with 5 trophies every. However, Atalanta will compete of their first-ever ultimate.

The place to look at Actual Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Tremendous Cup 2024 ultimate reside in India

Stay streaming of Actual Madrid vs Atalanta soccer match might be out there on SonyLiv. Stay telecast of the UEFA Tremendous Cup 2024 ultimate might be on the Sony Sports activities 2 channel in India.