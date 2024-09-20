Where to Watch ‘Challengers’ Online: Stream Zendaya’s Tennis Drama

Challengers took the style world by storm with star Zendaya‘s tennis-inspired international press tour appears. After scoring the No. 1 title on the home field workplace throughout opening weekend, the tennis romance is now out there to stream on demand at Prime Video.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie stars Zendaya as Tashi, a retired tennis prodigy-turned-coach caught in a love triangle along with her tennis champion husband, Artwork (Mike Faist), and her former lover, Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Prime Video subscribers and Amazon Prime members can stream Challengers completely on-line; the movie can also be that can be purchased or hire on digital at Apple TV and different video streaming platforms.

The 131-minute movie encompasses a rating by 9 Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and frequent collaborator Atticus Ross. Loewe inventive director Jonathan Anderson served as Challengers‘ costume designer, and Zendaya sported ensembles by the Spanish style home and Louis Vuitton, classic Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne, On, Celia Kritharioti and extra. Anderson even designed an unique Loewe “I Informed Ya” graphic tee that starred within the movie.

Under, discover out extra about the place to stream Challengers on-line, together with learn how to watch it without cost.

The place to Stream Challengers On-line

Challengers is now streaming on demand on Prime Video, the place it was beforehand that can be purchased or hire on digital. It’s also possible to buy the Amazon MGM Studios movie at Apple TV and different transactional video-on-demand platforms.

Amazon Prime members get free entry to Prime authentic collection and movies on Prime Video, which can also be out there as a standalone streaming service for $8.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime membership is $15.99 per 30 days or $139 per 12 months, and contains unique entry to Prime Day and different sale occasions; free same-, one- and two-day delivery; reductions on groceries at Complete Meals and Amazon Recent markets; free photograph storage; and extra perks. Prime Video and Amazon Prime each supply 30-day free trials, so new subscribers can watch Challengers without cost.

Prime Video can also be residence to the Roger Federer documentary Federer: 12 Ultimate Days, Emmy-winning authentic collection Fallout, The Boys, Lord of the Rings prequel present The Rings of Energy, The Summer season I Turned Fairly, cult hit Jury Responsibility and extra.