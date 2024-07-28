Where to watch and when – NBC Chicago

The primary full day of motion of the 2024 Summer time Olympics in Paris is formally right here, with quite a few occasions getting underway and a number of Individuals already receiving medals.

Whereas viewers bought a style of males’s gymnastics early Saturday morning, these desperate to see star gymnast Simone Biles make her Olympics return will not have for much longer to attend.

Along with Biles, the ladies’s staff contains Minnesota-native Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carrey and Hezley Rivera.

Biles, whose Chicago Bears-player husband will probably be in attendance on the Video games, is taken into account one of many biggest gymnasts of all time.

A random draw earlier this 12 months landed the ladies’s staff in subdivision two for the qualification spherical, and the boys’s staff in subdivision one. Following qualification, high groups will compete within the staff ultimate, and high athletes from the all-around and every occasion will compete in these finals as effectively.

Serving as some of the anticipated occasions on the 2024 Video games, right here is the entire information to maintaining with it each step of the way in which:

July 28

Sport: Girls’s Inventive Gymnastics {Qualifications} (U.S. subdivision 2)

When the occasion occurs: Competitors begins at 2:30 a.m.; U.S. subdivision begins at 4:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Protection begins on E! at 4:45 a.m., on NBC 5 at 5 a.m. CT, on E! at 7:50 a.m. and as soon as extra at 11 a.m.; Primetime protection airs on NBC 5 at 6 p.m.

Who to look at: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

WATCH: Girls’s Inventive Gymnastics Qualification

July 30

Sport: Girls’s Inventive Gymnastics Group Ultimate*

When the occasion occurs: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Protection begins on NBC 5 at 11:15 a.m. CT; It can re-air in primetime beginning at 7 p.m.

Who to look at: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee

Aug. 1

Sport: Girls’s Inventive Gymnastics All-Round Ultimate

When the occasion occurs: 11:15 a.m. CT

When it airs: Protection begins at 11:15 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and once more in primetime at 7 p.m. CT

Who to look at: Simone Biles, Suni Lee (In the event that they qualify)

Aug. 3

Sport: Girls’s Inventive Gymnastics Vault Ultimate*

When the occasion occurs: 9:20 a.m. CT

When it airs: Protection begins on E! beginning at 8:15 a.m. CT; Ultimate occasions will air on NBC 5 at 3:30 p.m. and once more in primetime at 7 p.m.

Who to look at: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If certified)

Aug. 4

Sport: Girls’s Inventive Gymnastics Uneven Bars Ultimate

When the occasion occurs: 8:40 a.m. CT

When it airs: Protection begins at 8 a.m. on NBC 5; It can air once more in primetime beginning at 6 p.m. CT

Who to look at: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If certified)

Aug. 5

Sport: Girls’s Inventive Gymnastics Steadiness Beam Ultimate

When the occasion occurs: 5:38 a.m. CT

When it airs: Protection begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT. It can air once more in primetime on NBC 5 beginning at 7 p.m.

Who to look at: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If certified)

Sport: Girls’s Inventive Gymnastics Flooring Train Ultimate

When the occasion occurs: 7:23 a.m. CT

When it airs: Protection begins at 4:45 a.m. CT on E! and on NBC 5 beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT. It can air once more in primetime on NBC 5 beginning at 7 p.m.

Who to look at: Simone Biles or Suni Lee (If certified)