Where to take shelter during a Tornado Warning?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY Information 2 needs to ensure you keep protected and on high of the newest climate alerts as we’re anticipating extreme climate.

One query viewers have been asking is the place is a protected place to hunt shelter throughout a twister or twister warning?

Tornadoes will be harmful, so North Carolina Emergency Administration advises that individuals take shelter in basements or storm shelters.

NC Emergency Administration mentioned in case you are not capable of finding a basement, or storm shelter, discover a room inside a house or constructing with out home windows.

Should you get a twister warning it is best to take shelter instantly, in keeping with NC Emergency Administration.

