Where to Stream Spinoff Series ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Online

Twelve years after Wizards of Waverly Place ended, the Large Apple has a brand new wizard on the town.

Sequel sequence Wizards Past Waverly Place is now streaming on Disney+, 17 years after the unique teen fantasy present that launched the careers of Selena Gomez, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin. The spinoff sitcom stars Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a younger and highly effective wizard who requires coaching. She finds the now-grown-up Justin Russo (reprised by Henrie), who had given up his wizarding life to stay freed from magic together with his spouse and two sons on Staten Island.

Premiere date: Oct. 30

Oct. 30 No. of episodes: 10

10 TV channel: Disney Channel

Disney Channel Stream on-line: Disney+

Government-produced by Gomez and Henrie, Wizards Past Waverly Place additionally stars Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, Mimi Gianopulos, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. Gomez additionally makes a particular look on the sequence. On the premiere occasion, the Uncommon Magnificence founder informed The Hollywood Reporter, “It did really feel like going dwelling. … It was so humorous as a result of once I confirmed it to my mother, she actually simply died laughing. She goes, ‘You two simply nonetheless have it.’ As a result of I believe we convey that out in one another.”

Wizards of Waverly Place ran for 4 seasons from 2006 to 2012 and spawned a movie and a TV particular; all can be found to stream on Disney+. The unique sequence starred Gomez as Alex Russo, a teen wizard who lives in New York together with her household. The present follows Alex and her siblings Justin (Henrie) and Max (Austin) and they’re educated by their father, Jerry (David DeLuise), to develop their magic skills.

Learn how to Watch Wizards Past Waverly Place on Cable: Episode Schedule

Spanning 10 installments, Wizards Past Waverly Place premiered on the Disney Channel on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET with its first two episodes. Two extra elements aired on Oct. 30, and the remaining six air each Friday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The finale will likely be broadcast on Nov. 22. Episodes that run between 23 to twenty-eight minutes lengthy.

Wire-cutters can watch the spinoff on-line at disneynow.com by logging in with their TV supplier credentials, together with streaming and conventional companies similar to DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Dwell TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others. (You possibly can watch the sequence at no cost once you join choose cable suppliers that provide trials, together with DirecTV, Hulu + Dwell TV and Sling.)

Learn how to Watch Wizards Past Waverly Place On-line With out Cable, Finest Disney+ Offers

All episodes of Wizards Past Waverly Place at the moment are streaming solely on Disney+, which prices $9.99 month-to-month for the ad-supported Fundamental plan or $15.99 monthly for the ad-free Premium tier. The streamer can also be dwelling to 2009’s Wizards of Waverly Place: The Film and 2013’s The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex.

Among the finest offers on Disney+ subscriptions is the Disney Duo plan, which incorporates Disney+ and Hulu with adverts for under $10.99 monthly. Different plans embody the Disney Trio Fundamental package deal that features Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with adverts for $16.99 monthly or with out adverts (excluding ESPN+) for $26.99 month-to-month.

Wire-cutters can get the most effective deal on Disney+ with cable streaming with a subscription to Hulu + Dwell TV. Recurrently $82.99 monthly, the stay TV streaming service is providing a limited-time deal that will get new or returning subscribers their first three months for $59.99 monthly for the primary three months of the ad-supported package deal— a financial savings of 28 % through the promo interval.

Hulu + Dwell TV contains Disney+ and ESPN+ with adverts and over 95 native and nationwide information, leisure and sports activities channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, FX, MSNBC, PBS, Lifetime, MTV and extra. Subscribers of the ad-supported Hulu plan can arrange six consumer profiles and watch on as much as two screens concurrently, together with on TVs, tablets, smartphones or laptops. The promotion ends Nov. 19; be taught extra right here.

All Disney+ subscriptions embody entry to movies, TV sequence and extra content material from Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Nationwide Geographic and extra — suppose the entire Avengers motion pictures, family-friendly hits similar to Frozen and Bluey, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Model), Elemental, Oscar-winning brief movie The Final Restore Store, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the entire Excessive Faculty Musical titles, The Simpsons and rather more.

Verizon Wi-fi subscribers can get probably the greatest offers on Disney+ with the Disney Bundle (Disney+ with out adverts and ESPN+ and Hulu with adverts), which is barely $10 monthly — a financial savings of $5 month-to-month — with choose Limitless plans; be taught extra right here.