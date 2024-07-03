Where to Stream All the Beverly Hills Cop Movies

There’s no higher strategy to have fun Eddie Murphy returning to his Axel Foley character in Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” than by binge-watching the three earlier films — the final of which got here out 30 years in the past!

Right here’s the place to stream all the films within the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise earlier than you watch “Beverly Hills Cop 4” on Netflix.

The place are you able to stream the “Beverly Hills Cop” films?

The entire earlier “Beverly Hills Cop” films can be found for streaming throughout a few totally different platforms. Right here’s the place yow will discover them.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) — Netflix, Paramount+

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) — Netflix, Paramount+

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) — Paramount+

When does “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” come out?

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” dropped on Netflix Wednesday, July 3.

What’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” about?

The most recent movie within the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise brings Axel again to the town after his household’s security is threatened. He’s joined by a couple of acquainted faces and a pair new ones, together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as his new companion in Tinseltown and Kevin Bacon as a suspect cop. Right here’s the official logline from Netflix:

“Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter’s life’s threatened. Consists of previous buddies John Taggart and Billy Rosewood working to uncover a conspiracy.”

Watch the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” trailer