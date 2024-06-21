Where to Shop Julia Quinn’s Romance Series

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

After season three’s two-part launch on Might 16 and June 13, Bridgerton continues to be holding robust as Netflix’s primary present on the streaming service. And with its rising record of merch, presents and model collaborations, it’s secure to say the franchise is a full-blown cultural phenomenon.

The Shondaland smash hit, which first premiered on Netflix in December 2020, is predicated on the eight-part historic romance ebook collection by Julia Quinn, printed between the years of 2000 and 2006.

Season one of many Netflix present is predicated on Quinn’s first ebook of the collection: The Duke and I. Bridgerton season two, launched in March 2022, is predicated on The Viscount Who Beloved Me, the collection’ second ebook. The brand-new season is predicated on the fourth novel: Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Whether or not you’re scrambling to get by means of all eight books earlier than beginning the collection, or plan to leisurely bury your self in them earlier than the discharge of season 4, right here’s how you can learn all of the Bridgerton books so as.

At a Look: Bridgerton Books In Order

The place to Purchase the Bridgerton Guide Collection

Take a look at the very best costs for every of the eight Bridgerton books on-line. Retailers are ordered from least costly.