Where to get deals, freebies

To have a good time Nationwide Ice Cream Day, which falls on Sunday, July 21, many ice cream companies and chains throughout the U.S. are providing reductions and free sweets to clients.

The annual vacation has taken place on the third Sunday of every July since President Ronald Reagan introduced it in 1984, declaring ice cream to be “a nutritious and healthful meals” whereas saying that every July could be Nationwide Ice Cream Month.

See the place you possibly can partake in having fun with the vacation.







Pleasant’s

The household eatery is celebrating itself and Nationwide Ice Cream Day with low cost offers.

Pleasant’s 2024 Founders Day is celebrating 89 years of enterprise since opening its first restaurant in 1935. By way of July 21, clients can get a single-scoop cone for 89 cents in honor of its 89th anniversary and Nationwide Ice Cream Day, the restaurant stated in a launch. The provide is accessible at any Pleasant’s nationwide.

Persons are additionally studying…

Any member who joins the Pleasant’s Fan Membership in July, Nationwide Ice Cream Month, will obtain a Fribble for $2 for your entire month of July.

Discover Pleasant’s areas right here.







Baskin-Robbins

Beginning Sunday via July 27, obtain $5 off any buy of $20 or extra. Obtain a free present card with any buy of the “ice cream social” necklace, that includes cotton sweet ice cream, the enduring pink spoon and cappuccino blast ice cream.

Discover Baskin-Robbins areas right here.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is providing its rewards members a one-day free perk for July 21.

The Dilly Bar shall be accessible free of charge with any DQ rewards order of $1 or extra, at collaborating U.S. areas the place Dilly Bars can be found.

Discover Dairy Queen areas right here.

Insomnia Cookies

Visitors will get a free ice cream with a purchase order for Nationwide Ice Cream Day from Friday via Sunday.

The deal is legitimate for 2 scoops of ice cream in a cup with any buy in-store and on-line/in-app for supply orders solely, the enterprise stated on its Instagram. The deal excludes on-line/in-app native pickup orders. Clients should point out the deal in-store or add deal to cart on-line/in-app, previous to checkout to redeem.

Discover an Insomnia Cookies bakery right here.

Chilly Stone Creamery

For Chilly Stone Membership rewards members, members can get $5 off a purchase order of $10 or extra.

The final day to earn the provide is Tuesday, July 23. Coldstone can be bringing again three retro snacks to have a good time: the Root Beer Float, Basic Fudge Sundae and an Orange Cream Float.

Discover Chilly Stone Creamery areas right here.

Dippin’ Dots

Ice cream for breakfast? Dippin’ Dots is giving freely a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots throughout a two hour window, so test together with your native retailer to see when the giveaway shall be.

Discover Dippin’ Dots areas right here.

Burger King

The burger chain is providing rewards members a free soft-serve ice cream with any $1 buy on Nationwide Ice Cream Day, July 21.

Royal Perks members can redeem a comfortable serve cup or cone for 150 factors as an alternative of 250 via July 31, based on Burger King’s web site.

Discover Burger King areas right here.







Humphry Slocombe

Humphry Slocombe is doing a raffle for Nationwide Ice Cream Day this yr. The store is giving freely three 9-inch breakfast ice cream desserts. Tickets are $1 and proceeds profit Mission Open Hand, which gives nutritious meals to the sick and weak.

Discover Humphry Slocombe areas right here.

Salt & Straw

The Portland-based ice cream store is giving freely a free pint of ice cream with the acquisition of any three pints ordered for supply. There are additionally a number of flavors accessible solely this month: birthday desserts & blackberries, wild foraged berry slab pie, goat cheese marionberry habanero, banana bread w/ strawberry jam (vegan) and huckleberry cornbread pudding.

Discover Salt & Straw areas right here.

Marble Slab Creamery

Get a free small cup of ice cream on Sunday if you purchase a small cup or bigger in shops. You may also get $5 off Ice Cream Muffins with the code CAKE24 all all through July.

Discover Marble Slab Creamery eating places right here.

Tribune Information Companies contributed to this report.

America’s 8 most-visited ice cream retailers — and the most well liked new chain America’s 8 most-visited ice cream retailers — and the most well liked new chain Hottest ice cream model: Culver’s Quickest-growing model: Van Leeuwen Hottest vacation spot, by state Native Favorites