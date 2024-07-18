Where to find National Hot Dog Day deals in Chicago – NBC Chicago

Chicagoans, rejoice: Nationwide Sizzling Canine Day is upon us.

The vacation, historically celebrated on the third Wednesday in July, the scrumptious vacation for 2024 will likely be noticed by sizzling canine lovers throughout the nation on July 17.

And there are many methods to get in on the new canine motion — whether or not you assume the meal is a sandwich or not.

Listed below are a number of sizzling canine offers and treats to assist make the day just a little further tasty.

Canine Haus

Collaborating Canine Haus areas will give rewards members one free Haus Canine per individual once they order in-store, no buy obligatory. The supply may be discovered on the app.

Portillo’s

Via July 21, the long-lasting suburban Chicago chain will supply free supply via the Portillo’s app. The restaurant will even supply limited-edition Portillo’s canine toys, and is holding a canine photograph contest via July 19.

The Wiener’s Circle

The long-lasting Chicago sizzling canine joint, at 2622 N. Clark St., will give away free sizzling canines at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Company should RSVP upfront.

Instacart

Choose Instacart retailers are providing prospects $10 off $20 of eligible hot-dog objects, like sizzling canines, buns, condiments, drinks and extra.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack prospects can get a free sizzling canine Wednesday once they spend $1 or extra at collaborating Shake Shack areas. Restrict one free sizzling canine per order.