Where to Buy Sofia Vergara’s Oversized Sunglasses in ‘Griselda’

For her Emmy-nominated function in Griselda, Sofía Vergara underwent a prosthetics-powered makeunder to painting Colombian “cocaine godmother” Griselda Blanco.

The Netflix restricted sequence follows the crime queen in Miami throughout the Seventies and ’80s. Along with a pretend nostril, eyebrow covers and painted yellow enamel, the Griselda star and govt producer additionally sports activities wrap attire, sequined jumpsuits and (in fact) a pair of outsized sun shades. And if you happen to had been eyeing the entire retro shades seen onscreen, you’re in luck — you may get the look (with out the “Godmother” finances) with Vergara’s limited-edition collaboration with Foster Grant.

The Trendy Household actress is an envoy for the inexpensive eyewear model, which teamed with the Netflix sequence for an unique assortment of vintage-inspired sunnies. The four-style vary includes daring black outsized sun shades, rectangular gold frames with pink-tinted lenses, fashionable gunmetal aviators with blue-tinted lenses and sq. ombré tortoise and blue frames which can be the definition of the ’70s.

Initially priced at $33 per pair, all the assortment is on sale at a further 20 p.c off at Amazon. Meaning you may get Vergara’s stylish specs for below $25 a pop — with some going for lower than $20.

Foster Grant is among the many 52-year-old starry entrepreneur’s many enterprise ventures. Vergara can also be behind her personal denim and swimwear line at Walmart, the sun-care magnificence model Toty and a brand new Colombian espresso model, ¡Dios Mío!

Store Vergara’s Foster Grant frames under — and think about pairing them with Vergara’s personal swimsuits (that are additionally straightforward on the pockets).