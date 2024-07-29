Where Team USA stand, who has won – NBC Chicago

The 2024 Olympic Video games in Paris are underway, and Group USA has already secured a number of gold, silver and bronze medals.

Sunday, Group USA gained seven medals on Sunday, bringing their complete to 12 for the primary two days. Of these 12, 9 have been gained by feminine athletes, and U.S. ladies completed first and second in two occasions for the day: the 100m butterfly in swimming, and the fencing particular person foil.

2024 Olympics TV schedule right this moment: Gymnastics, capturing, tennis, skateboarding and extra

By Monday, the U.S. medal depend had risen to 18, with Group USA securing its first medal in Males’s Gymnastics since 2008 in an epic staff last.

The final Summer season Olympics by which america didn’t prime the gold medal desk was in 2008 in Beijing. Nations all the time get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is anticipated to nearly triple the variety of gold medals it gained in Tokyo.

This is presently the place medal depend stands as of Monday, July 29. This desk will replace stay because the Video games proceed:

This is a full checklist of Group USA’s medal tally to this point.