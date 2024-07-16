Where is ‘Morning Joe’? MSNBC show returns to talk Trump shooting

At some point after being yanked from the air, “Morning Joe” is again on MSNBC.

The favored cable information present was sidelined Monday in favor of persevering with protection of the tried assassination of Donald Trump.

A gunman fired a number of photographs from an AR-style rifle at Trump whereas he spoke Saturday at a marketing campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

Trump was struck in the proper ear; two folks had been critically wounded and a Pennsylvania firefighter was killed making an attempt to guard his household.

Why was ‘Morning Joe’ off the air?

CNN had reported Sunday evening that “Morning Joe” was going to be off the air for Monday morning’s 6-to-10 time slot over partly over issues a visitor may make an impertinent assertion concerning the assassination try on Trump’s life.

Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, hosts “Morning Joe” weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m, and repeatedly options visitors from the information and political realm analyzing information subjects.

On Tuesday’s broadcast, Scarborough instantly dug into evaluation of the capturing, with a prolonged dialogue about whether or not Secret Service didn’t adequately defend Trump.