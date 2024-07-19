Where is Melania? Trump wife expected in family box at RNC

MILWAUKEE – The final night time of the Republican conference is anticipated to incorporate a uncommon sighting: Former first woman Melania Trump.

Melania Trump, who has been largely absent from the 2024 marketing campaign path, is scheduled to attend the conference and sit within the household field as the previous president delivers his acceptance speech.

Additionally anticipated to be in attendance: Daughter Ivanka Trump, who has additionally stayed away from the marketing campaign, however lately posted a tribute to her father.

“They’re coming in,” Eric Trump, Ivanka’s brother and Melania’s step-son, stated on CBS on Wednesday. “They’re coming in in full power and impact…. There is not any household I do not suppose in political historical past that is remained nearer than our household.”

Melania Trump has not often be seen in public throughout her husband’s 2024 marketing campaign; she did problem a prolonged written assertion after Saturday’s assassination try.

“A monster who acknowledged my husband as an inhuman political machine tried to ring out Donald’s ardour – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” she wrote.

Melania Trump has appeared at non-public occasions this marketing campaign yr, together with closed fundraisers; the Trumps had been additionally noticed at a polling place on the day of Florida main in March.

“Keep tuned,” Melania Trump stated when requested a couple of return to the marketing campaign path.