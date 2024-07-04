Where is Joey Chestnut? Stuffing his face in El Paso, Texas – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Aggressive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will take his sizzling dog-downing abilities to a military base in Texas for America’s Independence Day this 12 months after a falling out with organizers of the occasion that made him well-known, the annual 4th of July consuming contest in Brooklyn’s Coney Island.

Chestnut, of Indiana, will compete towards troopers in Fort Bliss, in El Paso, in a 5-minute sizzling canine consuming contest. That is as an alternative of the 10-minute Nathan’s Well-known Fourth of July sizzling canine consuming contest, the place he competed towards the world’s high aggressive eaters since 2005 and hadn’t misplaced since 2015. In 2021 he set the present file of 76 sizzling canines, in 10 minutes.

Organizers of that occasion initially stated he could not attend as a result of a sponsorship battle, which Chestnut stated concerned a cope with Unattainable Meals, which makes plant-based sizzling canines.

Chestnut stated he was “gutted” he could not compete within the occasion in Coney Island, the place he stated he liked the environment and the sometimes-sweltering crowds.

“These folks have been sitting within the solar, ready. They know what to anticipate. They usually’re not shocked. They’re cheering and yelling and pushing me,” Chestnut stated Thursday in a cellphone interview.

However Chestnut says he isn’t going to sit down dwelling and do nothing. And he is hopeful the troopers will push him to carry out. Afraid of being “lazy” in competitors with amateurs, the perennial world champion will attempt to out-eat 4 troopers, pitting his frank-swallowing whole towards theirs mixed. In the event that they work collectively, they may even beat him.

“In the event that they (every) break ten, that’d be fairly good,” Chestnut stated Thursday as he fasted on water, lemon juice and liquified energy as a part of his pre-competition routine.

Round 15,000 folks, largely troopers and their households, are anticipated to attend the annual “Pop Goes the Fort” celebration at Fort Bliss. It is also to incorporate fireworks and performances by the El Paso Symphony Orchestra and the first Armored Division Band, in response to Fort Bliss Morale Welfare and Recreation group spokesperson Marlo Brestar.

Chestnut stated he’ll do a observe routine Friday, then ingest oils to “ensure there is a clear freeway, there will not be any site visitors jams” in his digestive system earlier than heading to Fort Bliss, the sprawling desert military base that is dwelling to the first Armored Division. Will probably be his first go to to El Paso.

“Perhaps I’ll get to get on a tank,” he stated.

Followers can watch Chestnut compete on Netflix towards rival Takeru Kobayashi in September.

He is hopeful that he can get again to competing on July 4th subsequent 12 months, both with Netflix or on the Nathan’s Well-known contest. To move again to his cherished Coney Island occasion although, he’d must make up with the occasion organizers, Main League Consuming.

“I really feel bullied,” he stated. “If I’m ever going to work with them once more, they’re going to must apologize,” Chestnut stated.

Main League Consuming says it will definitely conceded the sponsorship subject, in response to a press release from spokesman George Shea.

“Sadly, this was not sufficient to get us to an settlement,” the assertion stated. “We predict it is a highly effective tribute to our armed forces and we want Joey the perfect of luck at his occasion.”