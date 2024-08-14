When Will Romania’s Ana Barbosu Receive Jordan Chiles’ Bronze Medal?

Gymnast Jordan Chiles shall be handing over her bronze medal to Romania’s Ana Bărbosu later this week.

The Romanian Olympic and Sports activities Committee introduced on Tuesday, August 13, that Barbosu could be given the medal throughout a ceremony in Bucharest on Friday, August 16.

The accolade shall be introduced by Octavian Morariu, a member of the Worldwide Olympic Committee for Romania, and by Mihai Covaliu, president of the nationwide committee, per the press launch.

Amid the bronze medal debate, USA Gymnastics shared that their ideas are with Chiles, 23.

“As we proceed to rejoice the successes of Group USA Gymnasts on social media, know that we’re nonetheless working full-time to pursue justice for Jordan,” the Tuesday publish shared through X learn.

The controversy started on the ladies’s flooring train last on August 5. Barbosu, 18, was initially introduced because the bronze medalist earlier than group USA filed an inquiry concerning the problem of one in all Chiles’ strategies.

Moments later, the judges agreed with the submitting and Chiles’ rating was moved from 13.666 to 13.766. With the ruling, Chiles bumped Barbosu out of third place and claimed the spot herself.

Group Romania later filed an inquiry into group USA’s request, noting that it was previous the deadline.The Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) agreed with the inquiry and Chiles’ rating was altered again to 13.666 — and Barbosu went again to 3rd place.

USA Gymnastics fired again on Sunday, August 11, declaring they’d “video proof” that Chiles ought to maintain her bronze medal.

“USA Gymnastics on Sunday formally submitted a letter and video proof to the Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport, conclusively establishing that Head Coach Cecile Landi’s request to file an inquiry was submitted 47 seconds after the publishing of the rating, throughout the 1-minute deadline required by FIG rule,” a X assertion learn.

The add famous that the “time-stamped, video proof” submitted by USA Gymnastics on Sunday confirmed Landi “first acknowledged her request to file an inquiry on the inquiry desk 47 seconds after the rating is posted, adopted by a second assertion 55 seconds after the rating was initially posted.”

Earlier that day, the Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC) shared that Chiles could be stripped of her medal. “Following the CAS choice with regard to the Girls’s Inventive Gymnastics Ground Train Ultimate and the modification of the rating by the Worldwide Gymnastics Federation, the IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Barbosu,” the assertion learn. “We’re in contact with the NOC of Romania to debate the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC relating to the return of the bronze medal.”

Hours after the add, Barbosu broke her silence. “I do know what you feel as a result of I’ve been by means of the identical. However I do know you’ll come again stronger,” she wrote through her Instagram Story on Sunday, noting that her “ideas” are with Chiles.

Upon studying of the dialogue, USA Gymnastics has refused to surrender. “USA Gymnastics was notified by the Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their guidelines don’t enable for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new proof is introduced,” the group stated on Monday. “We’re deeply disenchanted by the notification and can proceed to pursue each potential avenue and enchantment course of, together with to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to make sure the simply scoring, placement and medal award for Jordan.”