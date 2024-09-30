WHEN WILDLIFE THREATENS HUMAN LIFE

Writer

Dan Frankian

Revealed

July 18, 2022

Phrase depend

666

When the presence or actions of wildlife pose a threat to human life, it is time to suppose large. Busy highways and airports are on the prime of that record. The best hazard alongside highways is the crossing of deer whereas birds are the first menace to plane.

As reported by the CDC, over 1 million collisions with wildlife are recorded within the U.S. yearly – leading to 150+ human lives misplaced and over 4 million {dollars} in direct damages. As wildlife detection know-how advances, we’re getting higher geared up to file, interpret, and predict the motion of animals. Whereas animal elimination could not at all times be sensible or fascinating, creating options for animals and people to journey safely is.

Hawkeye Chicken & Animal Management is able to help with the preliminary environmental evaluation in addition to the planning and implementation of acceptable options. We make use of cutting-edge know-how resembling LiDAR (LiDAR, which stands for Mild Detection and Ranging, is a distant sensing methodology that makes use of mild within the type of a pulsed laser to measure ranges/variable distances the Earth) Knowledge Processing –Object Monitoring and Georeferencing – utilizing ultraviolet, seen, or near-infrared mild to picture objects. Each, 360 Diploma and non-rotating LiDAR can goal a variety of supplies, terrains, and objects. A number of slim laser beams can map bodily options with very excessive resolutions. With the assistance of processing software program, we’re then capable of determine animals and their motion in an space of concern.

As soon as we have now made the evaluation, and have recognized the kind and variety of animals, we will have a look at what sort of options are sensible and promise the very best outcomes. In circumstances of excessive human site visitors areas (resembling roadways), we could suggest fencing resulting in a crosswalk. In essence, the fence would solely permit one entry to the crossing in every route. Earlier than such a undertaking can go underway, although, we must be sure that different environmental components are beneficial. Instance: Such a crossing (bride over the street) was constructed however no deer (on this case) would cross. Why? As a result of at one finish of the crosswalk was a wolf den. By correctly assessing and contemplating ALL components, we will keep away from having you make such a pricey mistake.

In abstract, we do not simply entice raccoons or chase off geese; Hawkeye’s arsenal utilized in animal and hen management consists of a lot extra – from unrivalled expertise within the subject to probably the most cutting-edge applied sciences accessible. In case you are answerable for or involved with an space the place wildlife could threaten human life please contact Hawkeye at (416) 429-5393 to evaluate your scenario and supply an acceptable answer.

Why Hawkeye?

We GUARANTEE outcomes. We provide PERMANENT options above and past what different corporations can supply. Hawkeye is the ONLY pest hen and animal/wildlife management firm in Canada designated “Licensed Wildlife Management Skilled” AND holding the next licenses:

Trapping of Fur Bearing Animals Allow: In distinction to all different corporations, we will euthanize the hen or fur-bearing animal, thus guaranteeing it won’t return.

Falconry Allow: We use Birds of Prey (hawks, owls, falcons, eagles) to scare, chase, or take away in a pure and humane method.

Pest ControlLicense: We are able to make use of chemical options to sure issues. These strategies embody pure pesticides.

Now with 7 Places ( 6 In Canada and 1 within the U.S), we’re able to serve you higher in Acton, Toronto, Oshawa, Bowmanville, two places in Mississauga and West Palm Seaside in Florida.

Contact us in the present day or e mail us at [email protected] for those who need assistance with pest wildlife/animal management and/or pest animal elimination.

Pest wildlife animals like Bats, Bears (Black, Brown), Beavers, Bobcats, Cats – Home (Feline), Chipmunks, Coyotes, Deer, Elk, Fox, Groundhog, Marten, Mink, Moose, Muskrat, Porcupine, Possum/Opossum, Rabbits, Raccoons, Skunks, Squirrels (Black, Gray, Pink) and Lynx

Statistics cited on this article had been introduced in a latest seminar by ‘Nationwide Academies of Science, Engineering, Drugs – Transportation Analysis Board’ entitled: “Safety Detection: Making Roads Protected for Drivers and Wildlife”