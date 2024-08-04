When to watch – NBC New York

Sha’Carri Richardson is trying win her first Olympic medals throughout the 2024 Video games in Paris.

Richardson, 24, is anticipated to compete in two occasions: the ladies’s 100m and ladies’s 4x100m relay. She’s anticipated to contend for the gold in each occasions.

The Paris Olympics is her first after being unable to compete on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Video games.

Richardson already has a report of success in her premiere occasions. She is the 2023 world champion within the 100m and 4x100m relay. She’s additionally the bronze world medalist within the 200m. Richardson can be a two-time world champion within the 100m, successful first place in each 2023 and 2024.

She’ll be joined within the 4x100m relay by Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry and another athlete from Staff USA’s pool.

This is when to look at Sha’Carri Richardson on the Olympics in 2024

Sha’Carri Richardson certified for the finals of the ladies’s 100m occasion. It should happen round 3:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The ladies’s 4x100m relay will begin with spherical 1 at 5:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 8. The finals of the ladies’s 4x100m relay will happen at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 9.

This is a have a look at when the finals happen for Richardson’s two occasions:

Occasion Date Time Ladies’s 100m closing Saturday, Aug. 3 3:20 p.m. ET Ladies’s 4x100m relay Friday, Aug. 9 1:30 p.m. ET

Find out how to watch Sha’Carri Richardson on the Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson will probably be competing within the girls’s 100m and 4x100m relay occasions. The occasions will air dwell on NBC, Peacock and stream dwell on NBCOlympics.com.