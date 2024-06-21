When to see the ‘strawberry moon’ and why it’s rare – NBC Chicago

Simply after the historic 2024 summer season solstice, comes one other uncommon sight within the night time sky.

Instantly following the summer season solstice would be the June full moon, also called the “strawberry moon,” however this yr’s strawberry moon will probably be totally different.

Here is what to know:

When is the subsequent full moon?

The total moon will attain peak illumination at 8:08 p.m. CT on June 21, in keeping with the Farmer’s Almanac.

Why is that this strawberry moon distinctive?

This primary full moon of summer season would be the lowest we have seen in fairly a while, the Farmer’s Almanac reviews. That may in flip make the moon seem significantly giant and will truly change its colour.

“For the reason that 2024 June full Moon occurs on the solstice, the very day the Solar is totally at its highest of the yr, this month’s full Moon on the twenty first is the very lowest full Moon, certainly, the bottom we’ve seen in years,” the Almanac reported. “Simply have a look at it! As a result of the Moon is so low, it would seem larger than ever. That is known as the ‘Moon Phantasm.'”

Whereas the title “strawberry moon” does not truly come from the colour of the moon itself, this month’s moon will possible have an orange-red hue to it.

As a result of the moon will stay so low within the sky, the horizon will possible give it a colourful hue, but additionally make for much less moonlight, leaving the night time largely black.

Why is it known as a ‘strawberry moon’?

In line with the Almanac, the title originated from Native American Algonquian tribes, in addition to from the Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples, who referenced “the ripening of ‘June-bearing’ strawberries which are able to be gathered.”