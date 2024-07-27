When Simone Biles, USA compete

With the Russians not welcome on the 2024 Paris Olympics, that might imply much more medals for the U.S. gymnastics staff.

Simone Biles is again and higher than ever, and she or he’s probably so as to add just a few extra gold medals to her assortment earlier than she leaves the Paris Olympics. The U.S. girls’s gymnastics staff is stacked with 4 returning Olympians, every of whom feels she has one thing to show.

The U.S. males’s gymnastics staff, in the meantime, has a great likelihood to finish a 16-year Olympics medal drought. It received its first staff medal on the world championships in 9 years final fall and, with Brody Malone again, the blokes see no motive they will’t snap one other streak in Paris.

