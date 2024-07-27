When Simone Biles, USA compete

With the Russians not welcome on the 2024 Paris Olympics, that might imply much more medals for the U.S. gymnastics staff.

Simone Biles is again and higher than ever, and she or he’s probably so as to add just a few extra gold medals to her assortment earlier than she leaves the Paris Olympics. The U.S. girls’s gymnastics staff is stacked with 4 returning Olympians, every of whom feels she has one thing to show.

The U.S. males’s gymnastics staff, in the meantime, has a great likelihood to finish a 16-year Olympics medal drought. It received its first staff medal on the world championships in 9 years final fall and, with Brody Malone again, the blokes see no motive they will’t snap one other streak in Paris.

Right here’s a have a look at the competitors schedule for gymnastics on the Paris Olympics. NBC and Peacock will carry the motion dwell and can re-air it in primetime within the U.S.

When is gymnastics qualifying at Olympics?

Males’s qualifying is on Saturday, July 27, and the ladies comply with a day afterward Sunday, July 28. The highest eight groups advance to the staff finals.

The U.S. males drew the primary subdivision, which implies they’ll start competitors at 5 a.m. ET (11 a.m. Paris time). Britain, Canada and Germany are the opposite groups within the session. The U.S. males will start on pommel horse, historically their weakest occasion.

The U.S. girls are within the second division, in order that they’ll start competitors at 5:40 a.m. ET (11:40 a.m. Paris time). China and Italy are additionally within the group. The Individuals start on stability beam.

When are gymnastics staff finals at Olympics?

The lads’s staff remaining is Monday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. Paris time), and can final 2.5 hours. The ladies’s staff remaining follows on Tuesday, July 30, at 12:15 p.m. ET (at 6:15 p.m. Paris time), and can final about two hours.

When is gymnastics all-around remaining at Olympics?

The lads’s all-around remaining is Wednesday, July 31, at 11:30 a.m. ET (at 5:30 p.m. Paris time), and is scheduled to final for two.5 hours. The ladies’s all-around remaining is Thursday, Aug. 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. Paris time), and will final rather less than two hours.

When are gymnastics particular person occasion finals at Olympics?

Occasion finals are Aug. 3-5.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Day 1 opens with the boys’s ground train remaining, starting at or 9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. Paris time). After a victory ceremony for that occasion, it’s the ladies’s vault remaining at 10:20 a.m. ET (4:20 p.m. Paris time). After one other medals presentation, the primary day wraps up with the pommel horse remaining, which begins at 11:10 a.m. ET (5:10 p.m. Paris time).

Sunday, Aug. 4: Day 2 begins with the nonetheless rings remaining, starting at 9 a.m. ET (at 3 p.m. Paris time). Subsequent is uneven bars at 9:40 a.m. ET (3:40 p.m. Paris time), adopted by the boys’s vault remaining at 10:25 a.m. ET (4:24 p.m Paris time). Medals for all three occasions will likely be introduced after the vault remaining.

Monday, Aug. 5: Day 3 is an enormous one, with 4 occasion finals, two for the ladies and two for the boys. Competitors begins at 5:45 a.m. ET (11:45 a.m. Paris time), with the boys’s parallel bars. There will likely be a medals ceremony after which it’s stability beam at 6:36 a.m. ET (12:36 p.m. Paris time). There’ll be a victory ceremony after.

The lads’s excessive bar remaining is scheduled to start at 7:31 a.m. ET (1:31 p.m. Paris time), and there’ll be a medals ceremony proper after. The final gymnastics occasion on the Paris Video games is the ladies’s ground remaining, which begins at 8:20 a.m. ET (2:20 p.m. Paris time). There’ll be one final presentation of medals after which it’s a wrap on gymnastics in Paris.