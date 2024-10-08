When is Yankees vs. Royals AL Division Series Game 3? Date, Time and Lineups

The American League Division Collection shifts venues to Kauffman Stadium for Wednesday’s Sport 3. And after a week-plus spent dealing with their postseason enterprise whereas dwelling out of suitcases, the Royals can’t wait to take pleasure in some house cooking.
“We’re wanting ahead to getting again to the Ok, seeing the followers there,” mentioned left-hander Cole Ragans. “It is going to be enjoyable to have playoff baseball again in Kansas Metropolis. A break up [in New York] is large. It is principally like a brand-new collection after we get to the Ok.”
One of the best-of-five ALDS is now diminished to a best-of-three, because of Kansas Metropolis’s 4-2 victory in Monday’s Sport 2. Whereas that despatched the Royals on a contented flight house, the Yankees aren’t about to roll over after notching an AL-best 94 wins in the course of the common season.
“That’s what we’ve been exhibiting all yr lengthy,” mentioned Juan Soto. “I believe we will do this in any second. I believe as a workforce, we’ve been doing that stuff since Day 1. I’ve confidence in my guys developing behind me and in entrance of me, our beginning rotation, our bullpen, everyone. We all know what we’ve bought.”
When is the sport and the way can I watch it?
Sport 3 of the ALDS can be performed on Wednesday at 7:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. CT. It may be seen on TBS, truTV and Max.
All video games can be found within the U.S. on MLB.TV (authentication to a taking part Pay TV supplier is required). Reside video games are additionally obtainable in choose nations exterior the U.S. For full particulars, click on right here.
Who’re the beginning pitchers?
Yankees: Clarke Schmidt will make his first profession postseason begin (fourth look) after pitching to a 5-5 document and a couple of.85 ERA in 16 begins this season. Schmidt’s marketing campaign was interrupted by a proper lat pressure, however he returned in early September and pitched to a 3.65 ERA over his ultimate 5 begins. Schmidt didn’t face the Royals this season.
Royals: Seth Lugo takes the ball in Sport 3 and can look to construct on his first postseason begin within the Wild Card Collection, when he allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings towards the Orioles. Lugo brings a 3.00 regular-season ERA into the postseason as Kansas Metropolis’s No. 2 starter, and he posted a 3.36 ERA at Kauffman Stadium this yr in his first season as a Royal. With the Royals enjoying their first house postseason sport this yr and first since 2015, they like their possibilities with the veteran Lugo on the mound, particularly after he allowed simply 4 runs in 14 innings this yr throughout two begins towards the Yankees.
What are the beginning lineups?
Yankees: With Kansas Metropolis beginning the right-handed Lugo, search for the Yanks to discipline an identical lineup to the one they used towards Michael Wacha in Sport 1.
Royals: The Yankees are going again to a righty starter in Schmidt, so search for the Royals to revert again to the lineup they’ve caught with for almost all of video games this October. Hunter Renfroe and Tommy Pham have each confronted Schmidt just a few occasions of their careers, and Renfroe has the higher outcomes, however Pham’s at-bats to date this collection would possibly give him the sting.
How will the bullpens line up after the starter?
Yankees: The Bombers ‘pen needs to be totally stocked as soon as once more because of Tuesday’s off-day. In Sport 2, Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle noticed the heaviest workloads, although they every threw solely 19 pitches. The Yanks’ bullpen mixed to toss 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
Royals: The Royals hold going again to the identical relievers, however they need to nonetheless be obtainable in Sport 3 because of Tuesday’s off-day. Kris Bubic threw simply 22 pitches throughout two scoreless innings Monday, and he hadn’t thrown since final Wednesday. So he needs to be superb to go once more, as will nearer Lucas Erceg, who threw 14 pitches on Monday within the ninth inning.
Any accidents of notice?
Yankees: The Yanks made it by Sport 2 with out incident. Anthony Rizzo (two fractured fingers on proper hand) and left-hander Nestor Cortes (left elbow flexor pressure) aren’t more likely to be again till a possible AL Championship Collection on the earliest. Infielder DJ LeMahieu (proper hip impingement) can be attempting to be a playoff possibility.
Royals: No new accidents occurred for the Royals in Sport 2, so they need to be good to go for Sport 3. Their injured relievers, Will Smith and Chris Stratton, had been left off the postseason roster however are persevering with their rehab packages with the workforce to remain prepared in case they’re wanted.
Who’s scorching and who will not be?
Yankees: Torres has been getting on base by the primary two ALDS video games, working two walks in every contest. Wells has hit safely in his first two postseason video games. Decide went 1-for-3 with a stroll however is simply 9-for-63 (.143) with three homers and 24 strikeouts in his previous 16 postseason video games.
Royals: The offense is lastly heating up after a chilly streak on the finish of the common season and into October, however the Royals want their stars to get going: Witt and Pasquantino have but to document a success within the ALDS. Perez mashed a house run in Sport 2, so he might be getting on a roll once more. In Witt and Pasquantino’s absence, Kansas Metropolis’s function gamers are stepping up. Garcia recorded a four-hit evening on Monday. Garrett Hampson may be incomes the nickname Mr. October quickly with three RBIs in two video games to date. The Royals will want everyone to step up in the event that they’re going to out-hit the Yankees.
Anything followers would possibly wish to know?
• The Royals haven’t performed a sport at Kauffman Stadium since Sept. 22, after they concluded an 0-6 homestand towards the Tigers and Giants. Loads has occurred since that time, and now they’ll return house for his or her first postseason sport at The Ok since 2015.
• Kansas Metropolis and New York performed seven video games this season, with the Yankees profitable 5. The Yanks received three of 4 at Kansas Metropolis from June 10-13, denied a sweep by Garcia’s two-run walk-off double off Holmes. The Yanks took two of three within the Bronx from Sept. 9/11, together with Chisholm’s walk-off Eleventh-inning single within the collection finale.
• General, the Yankees had been 24-7 towards the AL Central this season, a bunch that features the three remaining AL playoff groups (Royals, Tigers, Guardians).