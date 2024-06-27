When is the presidential debate 2024? Date, time and how to stream

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will go head-to-head this week for the first presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

The 2 frontrunners for the White Home this yr are two males who’re well-known within the political and media enviornment alike. The 2 will take part within the 90-minute debate in Atlanta which will likely be completely different from previous presidential debates in that there will likely be no studio viewers, in line with host CNN.

The primary in-person debate remains to be giving many 2020 deja vu. This is when the talk will occur and the place you may stream it.

What time is the presidential debate?

The primary presidential debate will happen Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. Mountain time at CNN’s studios in Georgia.

The place can I watch the primary presidential debate between Biden and Trump?

When you’ve got cable, you may watch the stay debate on CNN, CNN Worldwide, CNN en Español and CNN Max.

The place can I stream the presidential debate?

The talk will stream on CNN.com. USA TODAY will even stream it by way of YouTube on Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET. Discover the hyperlink right here.

Who’s moderating the primary presidential debate between Trump and Biden?

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will reasonable the primary presidential debate for 2024, in line with CNN’s pressroom.

What are the principles for the CNN presidential debate?

Together with not having a studio viewers, each campaigns have agreed to haven’t any interplay with marketing campaign workers, no use of notes and to not interrupt one another in the course of the debate, in line with a launch from CNN.

Microphones will likely be muted aside from that candidate’s allotted time to talk. The moderators “will use all instruments at their disposal to implement timing and guarantee a civilized dialogue,” in line with the community.

Who’s working for president 2024?

Together with Biden and Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is working as an Impartial and Chase Oliver is working below the Libertarian Get together.

Kennedy and Oliver won’t be taking part within the debate.

What are the {qualifications} to take part in a presidential debate?

To qualify for participation, CNN writes that presidential candidates should meet the next standards:

Fulfill the necessities outlined in Article II, Part 1 of the Structure

File a Assertion of Candidacy with the Federal Election Fee

A candidate’s title should seem on a ample variety of state ballots to achieve the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency previous to the eligibility deadline

Agree to simply accept the principles and format of the talk

Obtain no less than 15% in 4 separate nationwide polls of registered or possible voters that meet CNN’s requirements for reporting.

When will we vote for president?

The Normal Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Have official candidates been introduced for 2024 presidential race?

Not but.

Trump and Biden are the presumptive Republican and Democratic nominees for president. They’re anticipated to be formally nominated throughout every occasion’s conference this summer time.

Democrats will make an official presidential nomination both at a digital roll name forward of the Democratic Nationwide Conference or on the Democratic Nationwide Conference in Chicago in August. Republicans will make an official presidential nomination on the Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

Supply: The Tennessean