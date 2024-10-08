When is Royals vs. Yankees AL Division Series Game 2? Date, Time and Lineups

What are the beginning lineups?

Royals: Rodón would be the first lefty the Royals will face this October, so their lineup leans closely right-handed. Nevertheless, second baseman Michael Massey has taken such good at-bats and performed such good protection this postseason that Quatraro nonetheless stored him within the lineup, batting him sixth as a substitute of leadoff. Third baseman Maikel Garcia is slotted again within the leadoff spot, the place he spent a majority of the primary half of the common season earlier than his offensive struggles moved him down. Garcia is 2-for-10 this postseason with a stroll and two stolen bases, and Quatraro famous Garcia’s worth on the bases as a purpose for transferring him again into the leadoff spot. The hope is Garcia will get on base, creates some chaos there, and possibly that will get Bobby Witt Jr. a fastball or two to feast on.