When is Royals vs. Yankees AL Division Series Game 2? Date, Time and Lineups

NEW YORK — There was a second late in Saturday’s see-saw American League Division Collection opener when Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone felt a faucet on his shoulder, glancing to seek out Anthony Rizzo by his facet.
Unable to play on account of a few fractured fingers on his proper hand, the primary baseman was merely an observer as his workforce battled the Royals on this night, bouncing between roles as cheerleader and fan.
“Rizz got here as much as me in concerning the seventh or eighth, we linked, and he was like, ‘What a sport,’” Boone stated. “And I used to be like, ‘I used to be simply saying that.’”
“I do not assume it was the stadium,” Quatraro stated. “I believe we have been right here, we have performed right here, we have been in massive environments. It isn’t the stadium. We simply did not execute pitches. Once we did, they fouled them off.”
Don’t inform that to Gleyber Torres, although. The Yanks’ second baseman stated that the gang was particularly loud in Sport 1, and the house workforce is hoping for that very same setting to make a distinction in Sport 2.
“Everyone is aware of the way it feels to play in New York, particularly within the postseason,” Torres stated. “We have one other sport in a number of days. We’ll be prepared for Monday. I do know all of the followers are going to help us.”
When is the sport and the way can I watch it?
Sport 2 of the ALDS from Yankee Stadium might be performed on Monday at 7:38 p.m. ET. It may be seen on TBS, truTV and Max.
All video games can be found within the U.S. on MLB.TV (authentication to a taking part Pay TV supplier is required). Stay video games are additionally out there in choose international locations exterior the U.S. For full particulars, click on right here.
Who’re the beginning pitchers?
Royals: Cole Ragans couldn’t have been extra spectacular in his postseason debut final Tuesday in opposition to the Orioles, when he went six scoreless innings earlier than exiting early with left calf cramps. Ragans stated on the time he didn’t wish to push it when feeling the cramps as a result of he needs to pitch lengthy into October, and now he’ll get a second alternative in opposition to the Yankees on Monday. Ragans made one begin in opposition to New York this season and allowed two runs — a two-run homer to Soto — in six innings at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11.
Yankees: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA) enters the postseason having made a career-high 32 begins this yr, rebounding from a dismal debut marketing campaign in pinstripes. Rodón was 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two begins in opposition to the Royals this season. He has appeared in two earlier playoff video games (one begin) with the White Sox in 2020 and ’21, when he permitted 4 runs in 2 2/3 innings.
What are the beginning lineups?
Royals: Rodón would be the first lefty the Royals will face this October, so their lineup leans closely right-handed. Nevertheless, second baseman Michael Massey has taken such good at-bats and performed such good protection this postseason that Quatraro nonetheless stored him within the lineup, batting him sixth as a substitute of leadoff. Third baseman Maikel Garcia is slotted again within the leadoff spot, the place he spent a majority of the primary half of the common season earlier than his offensive struggles moved him down. Garcia is 2-for-10 this postseason with a stroll and two stolen bases, and Quatraro famous Garcia’s worth on the bases as a purpose for transferring him again into the leadoff spot. The hope is Garcia will get on base, creates some chaos there, and possibly that will get Bobby Witt Jr. a fastball or two to feast on.
Yankees: Boone famous Ragans’ reverse splits (.723 OPS vs. lefties, .595 vs. righties) as a purpose why the lineup would nonetheless comprise a left-handed presence in Sport 2. The batting order that Boone went with for Sport 1 threatened, however was unable to interrupt by means of for a giant inning, regardless of placing up six runs. For Sport 2, Alex Verdugo will get bumped up a spot to No. 8 after coming by means of with a go-ahead knock within the opener, whereas Jon Berti makes his first profession begin at first base.
How will the bullpens line up after the starter?
Royals: Kansas Metropolis used quite a lot of relievers, practically its whole ‘pen, in Sport 1, however Sunday’s off-day ought to make all of them out there once more on Monday. Lucas Erceg will proceed with nearer duties even after needing 28 pitches throughout 1 1/3 innings Saturday. Quatraro will proceed to depend on lefties Sam Lengthy and Kris Bubic in high-leverage innings, as properly.
Yankees: The Bombers’ ‘pen needs to be totally stocked due to Sunday’s off-day. In Sport 1, Tim Hill threw 16 pitches, Clay Holmes tossed 13, Tommy Kahnle had 15 and Luke Weaver threw 24.
Any accidents of word?
Royals: No new accidents occurred for the Royals in Sport 1, so they need to be good to go for Sport 2. Their injured relievers, Will Smith and Chris Stratton, had been left off the postseason roster however are persevering with their rehab applications with the workforce to remain prepared in case they’re wanted.
Yankees: The Yanks made it by means of Sport 1 with out incident. Rizzo (two fractured fingers on proper hand) and left-hander Nestor Cortes (left elbow flexor pressure) aren’t more likely to be again till a possible AL Championship Collection on the earliest. Infielder DJ LeMahieu (proper hip impingement) can also be making an attempt to be a playoff possibility, however he most likely received’t be prepared for the ALDS.
Who’s scorching and who is just not?
Royals: The offense lastly confirmed some life in Sport 1 with good swings off Gerrit Cole, together with MJ Melendez’s homer for the primary Royals’ dinger of the postseason. That ought to give them some momentum heading into Sport 2, though their stars — Witt, Pasquantino and Perez had been simply 1-for-14 in Sport 1. Kansas Metropolis’s pitching must get again on observe after issuing eight walks on Saturday and permitting six runs. The Yankees current a problem due to their lineup, however that doesn’t imply the Royals can’t be aggressive within the zone.
Yankees: Verdugo reached base thrice in Sport 1, together with a deciding RBI single within the seventh inning. He has hit .333/.412/.467 (15-for-45) in 12 profession postseason video games. Austin Wells grew to become the seventh Yankee all-time, and first since Choose in 2017, to succeed in base thrice in his first profession postseason sport. Choose went 0-for-4 with a stroll and is hitless in his final 9 at-bats relationship to the common season.
The rest followers would possibly wish to know?
• The Yankees have introduced that Clarke Schmidt will begin Sport 3. Luis Gil might be out there in aid and would return to the rotation for a possible ALCS.
• Kansas Metropolis and New York performed seven video games this season, with the Yankees profitable 5. The Yanks received three of 4 at Kansas Metropolis from June 10-13, denied a sweep by Maikel Garcia’s two-run walk-off double off Holmes. The Yanks took two of three within the Bronx Sept. 9/11, together with Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s walk-off Eleventh-inning single within the sequence finale.
• Total, the Yankees had been 24-7 in opposition to the AL Central this season, a bunch that features the three remaining AL playoff groups (Royals, Tigers, Guardians).