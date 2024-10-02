When is Royals vs. Orioles AL Wild Card Series Game 2? Date, Time and Lineups

Who’re the beginning pitchers?

Royals: RHP Seth Lugo

Lugo takes the mound with an opportunity to ship the Royals to the following spherical, and very like they did with Ragans on Tuesday, they really feel nice about their possibilities with Lugo. The 34-year-old completed the common season with a 3.00 ERA throughout 33 begins and ranked second in baseball with 206 2/3 innings. Lugo throws the kitchen sink at hitters together with his nine-plus pitches, and he depends on weak contact to go deep into video games. He’s a veteran, however he has just one postseason look, when he threw two scoreless innings for the Mets within the 2022 Nationwide League Wild Card Sequence.