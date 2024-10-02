When is Royals vs. Orioles AL Wild Card Series Game 1? Date, Time and Lineups

A 2014 American League Championship Collection rematch is underway at Camden Yards.
The Royals are hoping to start a magical run harking back to that period for the franchise. The Orioles will attempt to finish a postseason dropping streak by getting revenge vs. the membership that it began towards.
Kansas Metropolis (86-76, No. 5 seed) and Baltimore (91-71, No. 4 seed) are set to face off in a best-of-three AL Wild Card Collection that may start with Sport 1 on Tuesday. Sport 2 will comply with on Wednesday, then Sport 3 will probably be held Thursday (if vital). The winner of the Royals-O’s conflict will advance to tackle the AL East champion Yankees (No. 1 seed) within the AL Division Collection.
The Orioles have misplaced eight consecutive playoff video games relationship again to the 2014 ALCS, after they have been swept, 4-0, by Kansas Metropolis. They snapped a seven-year postseason drought final 12 months by going 101-61 and profitable the AL East, earlier than being swept in three video games within the ALDS by the eventual World Collection champion Rangers.
“Plenty of our guys hadn’t performed within the postseason loads earlier than final 12 months, and to have that have, I believe it’s going to work out effectively,” Baltimore supervisor Brandon Hyde mentioned. “We’re excited to play in entrance of our house followers. It’s going to be loads of vitality within the ballpark.”
In the meantime, the Royals are making their first postseason look since profitable the 2015 World Collection. It was a powerful one-year turnaround for Kansas Metropolis, which misplaced 106 video games in ‘23 (tied for probably the most in franchise historical past), earlier than seizing the second AL Wild Card berth in ‘24.
“I’m excited to be again,” mentioned catcher Salvador Perez, who’s the one remaining member from the 2015 crew nonetheless with Kansas Metropolis. “I’ve been ready to be again within the playoffs for [nine] years. And I’m tremendous excited with the group that we have now.”
When is the sport and the way can I watch it?
Sport 1 is LIVE, with the published airing on ESPN2.
All video games can be found within the U.S. on MLB.TV (authentication to a taking part Pay TV supplier is required). Reside video games are additionally obtainable in choose nations outdoors the U.S. For full particulars, click on right here.
Who’re the beginning pitchers?
Ragans’ second half in 2023, after the Royals acquired him from the Rangers for Aroldis Chapman, put excessive expectations on the 26-year-old lefty heading in ’24. He met each single one, posting a 3.14 ERA with 223 strikeouts in 186 1/3 innings throughout 32 begins. In September, with the Royals struggling as they chased down a postseason spot, Ragans posted a 1.08 ERA in 4 begins. Ragans didn’t have many actually dangerous begins in 2024, however he didn’t fare effectively towards the Orioles in two regular-season outings, permitting seven runs throughout eight innings, with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
“I’m going to maintain the identical mentality I’ve had all 12 months,” mentioned Ragans, who will probably be making his first profession postseason look. “Don’t attempt to change something. Don’t attempt to make something any completely different, any higher. We’re on this spot for a cause. We bought right here due to how all of us have ready all 12 months.”
Acquired from the Brewers in a blockbuster commerce on Feb. 1, Burnes pitched as much as lofty expectations throughout his first season with the O’s, recording a 2.92 ERA and racking up 181 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings over 32 begins. The 29-year-old had a 3.97 ERA (5 ER over 11 1/3 innings) in two regular-season begins vs. the Royals, although each of these outings occurred in April.
“As soon as we get within the postseason, the lights shine vibrant, it’s go time,” mentioned Burnes, who has a 2.84 ERA over eight profession playoff appearances, all with Milwaukee. “We’ve bought to come back out and play our greatest.”
What are the beginning lineups?
Royals: The largest issue for the Royals was Vinnie Pasquantino’s standing. He suffered a damaged proper thumb on the finish of August however his restoration went effectively, so he is proper in the midst of the lineup for Sport 1 towards the Orioles. Michael Massey, who began because the leadoff hitter 16 instances in 100 video games this season, bats first in his first profession playoff recreation.
Orioles: With the left-handed Ragans on the mound, the O’s slotted the right-handed bat of James McCann into their lineup. Lefty-hitting Cedric Mullins bought the beginning in middle subject (with Colton Cowser in left) due to Mullins’ protection. First baseman/designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn (who’s a lefty hitter) begins on the bench towards his former crew.
How will the bullpens line up after the starter?
Royals: Lucas Erceg is the Royals’ nearer, though he’ll deal with the highest-leverage a part of the sport, even when that comes within the seventh or eighth innings. Lefties Kris Bubic, Sam Lengthy, and Angel Zerpa will get different high-leverage spots — and the Royals have been ensuring all of them can deal with right-handed batters in these massive moments — however righty John Schreiber may also be relied on to get massive outs towards right-handed and left-handed batters. Lefty Daniel Lynch IV and righties Michael Lorenzen and Brady Singer are all poised to throw a number of innings if wanted.
Orioles: As a result of the O’s clinched home-field benefit for the AL Wild Card Collection on Friday, they used the remainder of the weekend in Minnesota to get their relievers some mild work and will additionally preserve everyone recent. Though Baltimore may play the matchups in save conditions, right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has served as the first ninth-inning reliever for the previous two months.
Anticipate righty Yennier Cano and lefty Danny Coulombe to be the opposite major relievers the Orioles flip to in high-leverage spots late in video games.
Royals: Getting Pasquantino again is very large for the Royals’ lineup, and it quantities to a a lot faster return than the Royals had initially thought after they put a six-to-eight week timeline on his rehab a month in the past. Relievers Will Smith (again spasms) and Chris Stratton (proper forearm flexor sprain) didn’t make the roster.
Orioles: Of the seven gamers on Baltimore’s injured listing, the one one who may probably return in October is right-handed reliever Burch Smith (proper adductor groin pressure). Nonetheless, the 34-year-old had a 5.74 ERA in 25 appearances for the O’s, so he might not have been concerned within the roster plans even when wholesome.
Who’s scorching and who isn’t?
Royals: Kansas Metropolis must get its offense in a groove once more. Prior to now 11 video games, the Royals have scored one run or fewer seven instances. They’re not a homer-hitting crew, however the energy has been non-existent. Witt has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting recently. If they will get Pasquantino again, it ought to assist, however the remainder of the lineup must get scorching rapidly.
In the meantime, the Royals’ pitching has been excellent all 12 months, however particularly within the final month. The Royals’ 3.55 rotation ERA ranks second in baseball (and better of the playoff subject). The bullpen, an space of concern all season, has been the power of this crew prior to now three weeks. It recorded a 1.90 ERA over the ultimate 22 video games of the season since Sept. 4.
Orioles: Mountcastle has been on a tear since getting back from the injured listing final Tuesday. He’s 8-for-21 (.381) in six video games after lacking greater than a month as a consequence of a left wrist sprain. O’Hearn additionally had a robust last week of the common season, going 8-for-20 (.400) with two house runs and 5 RBIs over his previous six video games.
The O’s will possible want a few of Henderson (4-for-18 over his previous 5 video games), Westburg (4-for-22 over his previous 5 video games), Rutschman (5-for-23 over his previous 5 video games) and Cowser (4-for-20 over his previous 5 video games) to get going this week.
The rest followers would possibly wish to know?
• The 2014 ALCS is the one earlier occasion of the O’s and Royals have met within the postseason. Kansas Metropolis swept the collection.
• Just one participant who appeared within the 2014 ALCS stays on both roster, and that’s Perez, who was in his fourth MLB season on the time and is now a 13-year veteran at age 34.
• This Wild Card Collection will function a head-to-head assembly of the gamers taken with the highest two picks within the 2019 MLB Draft — Rutschman (No. 1) and Witt (No. 2). Henderson was additionally taken within the second spherical by Baltimore that 12 months.
• The Orioles received the season collection towards the Royals, 4-2. Ragans and Burnes confronted off in each collection, with Baltimore profitable each of these video games. On April 3, after a five-hour rain delay, Ragans allowed only one hit in 6 1/3 innings, however Kansas Metropolis misplaced on James McCann’s walk-off hit. Burnes allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings that day after which earned the win on April 20 after yielding three runs in 5 2/3 innings, though the Royals almost got here again to win that recreation. Ragans didn’t make it out of the second inning in his second begin towards the Orioles with seven runs allowed.