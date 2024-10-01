When is Mets vs. Brewers NL Wild Card Series Game 1? Date, Time and Lineups

Brewers: In case you haven’t watched the Brewers all season, you may not have the ability to title a Milwaukee reliever apart from nearer Devin Williams, the reigning NL Reliever of the Yr who missed the primary 4 months with a again damage however returned sturdy with a 1.25 ERA, 14 saves and a 43.2 p.c strikeout price. But, the Brewers led the NL throughout the common season with a 3.11 bullpen ERA. Trevor Megill logged 20 saves early within the season whereas Williams was down and now could be his 100 mph-throwing setup man. Different high-leverage innings go to Joel Payamps, a right-hander who has a 2.78 ERA in 137 appearances over the previous two seasons, and left-handers Jared Koenig and Aaron Ashby. Each are an instance of the best way wherein the Brewers have discovered worth in stunning locations in recent times; Koenig was a journeyman swingman earlier than discovering a high-90s fastball with the Brewers, and Ashby spent many of the previous two years enduring a troublesome restoration from shoulder surgical procedure earlier than rising late this season as a aid weapon. The Brewers have even helped veteran righty Joe Ross uncover a renaissance after an elbow damage stored him out of the Majors for all of 2022 and ’23.