When is Katie Ledecky’s next race in the 2024 Olympics? – NBC10 Philadelphia

What has already been a historic 2024 Olympics for Katie Ledecky is just not over but.

On Wednesday, Ledecky received her eighth Olympic gold medal when she set an Olympic report within the girls’s 1500m freestyle with a time of 15:30.02.

Nevertheless, Ledecky nonetheless has an opportunity so as to add to her medal rely earlier than the occasions in Paris come to an in depth. Here is what to find out about Ledecky’s upcoming Olympic swimming races:

When is Katie Ledecky’s subsequent race?

Ledecky is predicted to compete within the girls’s 4×200 freestyle relay on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 4:03 p.m. ET.

What different 2024 Olympics occasions will Katie Ledecky compete in?

Ledecky can be slated to race within the second warmth for the ladies’s 800m freestyle on Friday, Aug. 2, at round 5:52 a.m. If she qualifies, Ledecky will race within the girls’s 800m freestyle gold medal occasion on Saturday, Aug. 3, at round 3:08 p.m.

What number of Olympic medals does Katie Ledecky have?

Ledecky has a complete of 12 Olympic medals, with eight of them gold, three silver and one bronze.

What number of Olympics has Katie Ledecky been in?

Ledecky has competed in 4 Olympics, the primary being London in 2012, the place she received a gold medal within the girls’s 800m freestyle on the age of 15.

In 2016, Ledecky received 4 gold medals, all for freestyle occasions (girls’s 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay), in addition to a silver within the girls’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Listed below are 5 issues to know concerning the legend who many contemplate to be the very best feminine swimmer of all time.

In Tokyo, Ledecky received two gold medals (girls’s 800m and 1500m freestyle) and two silver medals (girls’s 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay).

Up to now, in Paris, Ledecky has received a gold within the girls’s 1500m freestyle and a bronze within the girls’s 400m freestyle.