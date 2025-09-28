When is Kai Cenat’s sleepover with Kevin Hart and Druski happening? Streamer drops new trailer for collaborative event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kai Cenat is planning a sleepover on September 29, 2025, at Kevin Hart’s home with his friend Druski in attendance. The Twitch streamer announced the upcoming event, The Last Sleepover, via a trailer starring himself, Druski and the Jumanji actor.

The clip begins with Druski jamming music in the driver’s seat of a vintage car crammed with luggage. Kai Cenat is at the back of the vehicle attempting to push it as it has broken down.

After a series of back-and-forths where Cenat questions why he and Druski are wearing Tuxedos to a sleepover, the duo eventually make it to Kevin Hart’s mansion.

Druski is mesmerized by a lady watering the plants in the garden and parks wrongly, ramming into Hart’s luxury vehicle.

Hart, having his portrait painted, immediately rushes outside to address the chaos.

As Cenat tries to retrieve his luggage from the roof of his car, it rolls down and causes more damage to Hart’s vehicle. Kai Cenat announced that the Sleepover will take place during his Mafiathon 3.

Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart held their first sleepover stream on June 10, 2024

The duo’s first livestream in May 2024 broke Cenat’s viewership records. Kevin and Kai garnered over 368 thousand live viewers.

Some time after the stream, Cenat’s subscribers increased to 126,827 subscribers on Twitch, and he became the number one streamer on the platform.

Their first livestream featured enjoyable moments as Cenat and Hart danced to Usher’s Yeah. They also playfully argued over who was shorter. Hart also learnt live-streaming basics— from sound effects to gifted subs.

Cenat announced his first sleepover stream at Hart’s home in June 2024 and invited Druski. The 23-year-old streamer is currently on his Mafiathon 3 livestream and recently invited legendary band Linkin Park for a surprise appearance.

The band played a set with new singles like Heavy Is The Crown and The Emptiness Machine. They also serenaded listeners with classic hits like In The End and What I’ve Done.

Kai Cenat has been live-streaming on Twitch for over three weeks to raise money for a school project in Nigeria and to break the record for most paid subscribers on the streaming platform.