When is Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 3? Date, Time and Lineups

Mets: RHP Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

The Mets despatched Severino again to New York early upfront of his Sport 3 begin. He’ll be working on 9 days of relaxation, which was partially by design. The proper-hander has pale a bit down the stretch and into the playoffs, producing a 5.14 ERA over his final 5 begins, and he’s already thrown 104 2/3 extra innings than he did a 12 months in the past. However the Mets stay a lot assured in Severino, who’s been a workhorse for all of them season. He hasn’t confronted the Dodgers since June 2023, after they rocked him for seven runs over 4 innings.