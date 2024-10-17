When is Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS Game 3? Date, Time and Lineups

LOS ANGELES — After the Dodgers’ convincing win in Sport 1 of the best-of-seven Nationwide League Championship Sequence, it appeared just like the workforce with the very best report within the sport was on the verge of happening a dominant run.
However as they’ve completed all season lengthy, the Mets discovered a option to punch proper again, night up the collection at one recreation apiece with a 7-3 win in Sport 2 at Dodger Stadium.
“I wish to go dwelling,” mentioned third baseman Mark Vientos, who hit the decisive grand slam in that recreation. “Enjoying in entrance of the New York followers is the very best. I am excited to get again.”
By two video games, the 2 historic NL powerhouses have proven precisely why they’re three wins away from a World Sequence look. With the collection shifting to Citi Discipline, it’s now a best-of-five collection to find out who wins the NL pennant.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” mentioned Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. “They’re a superb baseball workforce, however we’re too. It’s going to be a protracted collection. We anticipate it to be a protracted, robust collection.”
When is the sport and the way can I watch it?
Sport 3 is airing proper now on FS1, stay from Citi Discipline.
All video games can be found within the U.S. on MLB.TV (authentication to a taking part Pay TV supplier is required). Stay video games are additionally obtainable in choose international locations exterior the U.S. For full particulars, click on right here.
Who’re the beginning pitchers?
Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA within the common season)
The Dodgers had an opportunity to start out Buehler in Sport 2, however elected to save lots of him for a street recreation due to his postseason expertise. Whereas this hasn’t been the season Buehler anticipated, the right-hander does prefer to carry out in October. Even after permitting six runs over 5 innings in Sport 3 of the NLDS towards the Padres, Buehler has a 3.40 ERA in 84 2/3 postseason innings.
Mets: RHP Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
The Mets despatched Severino again to New York early upfront of his Sport 3 begin. He’ll be working on 9 days of relaxation, which was partially by design. The proper-hander has pale a bit down the stretch and into the playoffs, producing a 5.14 ERA over his final 5 begins, and he’s already thrown 104 2/3 extra innings than he did a 12 months in the past. However the Mets stay a lot assured in Severino, who’s been a workhorse for all of them season. He hasn’t confronted the Dodgers since June 2023, after they rocked him for seven runs over 4 innings.
What are the beginning lineups?
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux, who’re nursing accidents, are each beginning, with Will Smith dropping just a few spots within the order amid an October funk and Max Muncy shifting as much as cleanup towards the right-handed Severino.
Mets: Supervisor Carlos Mendoza wrote J.D. Martinez’s identify into an NLCS beginning lineup for the primary time, getting a considerably shocking begin in Sport 3 over Jesse Winker, who has a stable historical past towards Buehler (4-for-15, two homers), whereas Martinez is hitless in three at-bats towards him. Jeff McNeil stays on the bench, with Jose Iglesias anchored at second base.
How will the bullpens line up after the starter?
Dodgers: The Dodgers’ bullpen will likely be well-rested and able to go behind Buehler. Given that every one their high-leverage arms have but to pitch on this NLCS, supervisor Dave Roberts will likely be additional aggressive if Buehler runs into any early bother.
Mets: The massive query right here is whether or not David Peterson will likely be obtainable after throwing 40 pitches in Sport 1. Mendoza has indicated a need to make use of Peterson as quickly as Sport 3, however doing so would in all probability take him out of consideration for a possible Sport 5 begin rather than Kodai Senga. Nonetheless, Peterson stays one of many Mets’ most trusted late-game weapons towards Dodgers lefties Ohtani and Freeman.
Any accidents of observe?
Dodgers: Freeman will proceed to be a game-time determination as he nurses a badly sprained proper ankle. Freeman has performed in each video games towards the Mets and is predicted to be there in Sport 3. Lux can also be nursing a sore hip and didn’t play in Sport 2 towards left-hander Sean Manaea. The Dodgers and Lux have mentioned they anticipate him to be obtainable.
Mets: Though McNeil hasn’t seen a lot stay pitching since he fractured his proper wrist on Sept. 6, he did decide up 10 plate appearances within the Arizona Fall League. Mendoza mentioned McNeil’s contact method lends itself effectively to a profitable return regardless of his lack of latest reps. In any case, McNeil is absolutely wholesome and able to contributing when the Mets name on him.
As for the seven gamers on the Mets’ injured record — Paul Blackburn, Christian Scott, Dedniel Núñez, Sean Reid-Foley, Drew Smith, Brooks Raley and Ronny Mauricio — none of them will return this 12 months.
Who’s sizzling and who is just not?
Dodgers: Muncy is off to a robust begin within the NLCS, contributing a two-out, two-run single within the Sport 1 win. He was additionally liable for the Dodgers’ first run off Manaea, a solo dwelling run. Alternatively, the Dodgers are nonetheless ready for Smith to point out constant indicators of life on the plate this postseason. After going 0-for-4 in Sport 2, Smith is now 2-for-23 in seven postseason video games.
Mets: Nobody nonetheless enjoying within the postseason is hotter than Vientos, who has six multihit efforts in 9 profession playoff video games, in addition to three dwelling runs and 11 RBIs. Earlier this month, Mendoza moved Vientos to the No. 2 gap within the lineup, the place he’s more likely to stay a fixture.
Nimmo — whether or not as a result of his foot or not — has notably cooled on the plate and doesn’t have a success since NLDS Sport 2. He has, nonetheless, drawn 4 walks over that stretch.
Anything followers would possibly wish to know?
• That is the fourth postseason assembly between the Mets and Dodgers, relationship to a 1988 NLCS win for Los Angeles in what’s nonetheless thought of one of many best postseason collection. The Mets earned some revenge within the 2006 NLDS, sweeping the Dodgers, and once more in a extremely entertaining 2015 NLDS win.
• Whereas the Mets led Main League Baseball with a 67-40 report from Might 30 by the tip of the season, the Dodgers weren’t far behind, at 62-42. Each ranked in MLB’s prime 5 over that stretch.
• With 11 RBIs already, Vientos is one shy of matching Curtis Granderson (2015) and John Olerud (1999) for probably the most in a single postseason in franchise historical past.